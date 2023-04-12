Vandalia woman accused of making threats toward local churches facing charges

A Vandalia woman is facing charges after being accused of sending threats to at least two Miamisburg churches earlier this month.

Tonya Dieker, 40, was indicted Tuesday by a Montgomery County grand jury on two counts of ethnic intimidation, two counts of aggravated menacing and two counts of telecommunications harassment, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

>> PHOTOS: Large-scale fire continues to send plumes of black smoke into air in Richmond

A Miamisburg Police report showed that officers were contacted April 1 by the pastor at The Journey Community Church at 40 S. Fifth St. regarding threatening messages the church received from Dieker over Facebook messenger.

‘The messages mentioned the recent Nashville shooting, churches that do not support marriage or transgendered people, and ended with asking ‘How do you feel about killing your own family?,’” according to an affidavit and statement of facts filed in Miamisburg Municipal Court.

“[The] suspect was quickly identified, located, and placed into custody on the same day as it was reported,” Sgt. Jeff Muncy, Miamisburg Police, told News Center 7.

When police found and spoke with Dieker, she had told them she deactivated her Facebook the day prior. She reactivated her account and let police look at it.

>> Richmond Toxic Fire: City takes part of burning property for costs owner is ‘fully responsible for’

Dieker later admitted to sending 75-100 messages to “various churches and people related to the churches” the day before. She explained to police that she sends information “all over the world that ‘judgement is falling.’”

“Tonya said she did not see how she did anything wrong, but could see how the messages could cause someone to panic,” court records stated.

Dieker is booked in the Montgomery County Jail. Her bond is set at $100,000. She’s scheduled to appear in court Thursday.