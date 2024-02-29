Vandalised shopping centre building is boarded up

Smashed windows, graffiti and damage to units have been among the issues reported at the site

Work has begun to board up a derelict building at a shopping centre after residents said constant vandalism had made it an “eyesore”.

Regular incidents of anti-social behaviour at Bretton Court in Peterborough - part of the Bretton Centre - have left traders and shoppers feeling unsafe.

Smashed windows, graffiti and damage to units have been among the issues reported at the site, which is set to be turned into flats.

One of the owners, Medesham Homes, has started blocking entrances to the premises to limit access, and a guard with a dog has also been hired for extra protection at night.

Chaz Fenner, Conservative councillor for Bretton on Peterborough City Council, said businesses had found extra police patrols in the area “reassuring”.

“The night guard is also helping keep troublemakers away, which is great," he said.

"The work has now started to make it safe and inaccessible."

Residents have previously shared their fears the empty units would be targeted by vandals and set on fire if nothing was done.

A planning application to convert Bretton Court into 42 flats, with a commercial space on the ground floor, was approved by Peterborough City Council in February 2024.

Mr Fenner said: "The businesses currently housed in the premises will be relocated… negotiations are ongoing with them."

