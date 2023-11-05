Vandalism at Catholic church in Stockton under investigation as potential hate crime

Detectives are investigating whether the vandalism of a Catholic church in Stockton was a hate crime.

The vandalism occurred early Sunday morning at Cathedral of the Annunciation, just hours before Sunday masses.

Church leaders shared photos on Facebook that showed white paint splattered onto the front doors, message boards, and steps to the 81-year-old church. They said they quickly contacted the Stockton Police Department.

Officers responded just before 6:30 a.m. to the church on West Magnolia Street, police spokesman David Scott said. He said arriving officers observed "what appeared to be white paint randomly applied to the front door area, a walkway and landscaping area, as well as a flatbed trailer parked."

"It is believed the vandalism incident occurred around 5:45 a.m.," Scott added. "A report was taken and will be forwarded to detectives for follow-up investigation ... our detectives will be investigating this vandalism to see if this crime was motivated based on a religious bias."

Members of the church came together to clean up the splattered paint with a pressure washing machine. While cleanup work did take some time, the incident did not prevent churchgoers from attending masses. The church remained open and all masses continued as scheduled.

"Our Cathedral of the Annunciation is alive with the Holy Spirit," the church said in a Facebook post Sunday afternoon. "Thank you to the community for your prayers. God is good!"

The incident occurred just three days after All Souls' Day — a day of prayer and remembrance for those who have died. The church held a special mass on Thursday to commemorate the holy day.

Cathedral of the Annunciation has welcomed parishioners in Stockton since 1942. It serves as the seat of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Stockton.

At this time, police said there is no releasable motive or information about the culprits. Police are encouraging anyone with tips to contact the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377.

