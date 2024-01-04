Vandalism at former St. Alexius Hospital on Jefferson

TechCrunch

The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) filed a complaint alleging that SpaceX illegally fired eight employees who wrote and distributed an open letter with workplace concerns. Circulated in June 2022, the open letter called out how SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk's public behavior was harming the company's reputation. At the time, Business Insider alleged that SpaceX paid a $250,000 settlement to a flight attendant that Elon Musk sexually harassed.