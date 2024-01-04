Vandalism at former St. Alexius Hospital on Jefferson
There are growing concerns over vandalism and break-ins at the old St. Alexius Hospital Jefferson campus. One neighbor said the old hospital is an eyesore and dangerous.
There are growing concerns over vandalism and break-ins at the old St. Alexius Hospital Jefferson campus. One neighbor said the old hospital is an eyesore and dangerous.
The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) filed a complaint alleging that SpaceX illegally fired eight employees who wrote and distributed an open letter with workplace concerns. Circulated in June 2022, the open letter called out how SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk's public behavior was harming the company's reputation. At the time, Business Insider alleged that SpaceX paid a $250,000 settlement to a flight attendant that Elon Musk sexually harassed.
Within the first three days of the new year, several big YouTube accounts announced various forms of retirement from the platform.
If you're looking to buy a home for the first time in 2023, here are some benefits and programs to take advantage of.
Caitlin Clark is on pace to break the NCAA Division I women’s scoring record in February with a career-high scoring clip. Yahoo Sports is tracking Clark’s quest for the all-time scoring mark after every Iowa game.
'No worries, Sasquatch': The bestselling gizmo with nearly 7,000 five-star fans has got your back ... upper lip, armpits and more.
Thieves unsuccessfully tried to steal a GMC Canyon and a Chevrolet Colorado from a train car parked in Mexico. Both trucks were damaged.
After years of private charters, the 6-foot-6 swingman is flying coach for the first time in a decade, awaiting his chance to jump from the G League back to the NBA.
Harvard University's president, Claudine Gay, has stepped down after months of turmoil surrounding her remarks in front of Congress regarding Islamophobia and antisemitism on the college campus and allegations of plagiarism.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill breaks down the trade that sent OG Anunoby from the Raptors to the Knicks and then picks out New Year’s resolutions for some of the most interesting teams around the league.
The developers of Tekken 8 are boosting the upcoming game's accessibility with color blind options, but some experts and users say some of the settings may cause more harm than good.
Plus, score big discounts on weighted blankets, comforters and mattresses.
Let these genius machines rid your home of allergens, pollutants and pathogens. Just breathe!
When the pratfalls of life get in the way - and possibly damage your iPhone - this case will protect it.
It’s shaping up to be a competitive Big 12 season with four of the 11 remaining undefeated teams in Division I residing in the conference.
The Engadget team's pick of the worst things that happened in tech in 2023.
The deal reportedly contains an opt-out after the first year.
This is always a strange week for us. A month ago, EU antitrust regulators voiced the following concern: “Amazon may have the ability and the incentive to foreclose iRobot’s rivals by engaging in several foreclosing strategies aimed at preventing rivals from selling RVCs on Amazon’s online marketplace and/or at degrading their access to it.”
Autoblog road test editor shares his most memorable drives and stories of 2023.
From 12-horsepower people's cars to Group B-spec rally cars, Monaco's official car collection highlights a little bit of everything.
When you use public bathrooms, ever wonder what you might pick up while you're there? Here's what health experts want you to be aware of.