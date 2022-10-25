Vandalism plea nets three-year sentence

Oct. 24—When Adam Shane Ricketts was found at the scene of a residential burglary, he told Cumberland County sheriff's deputies he was an FBI agent.

He then fought with the officers who tried to place him under arrest.

On Oct. 4, Ricketts, whose last known address was Fourth St., appeared before Criminal Court Judge Gary McKenzie and pleaded guilty to vandalism of more than $2,500 and as a Range 1 offender, received a three-year prison sentence to be served at 30%.

As a result of the plea agreement, charges of aggravated burglary, resisting a stop, arrest or search and criminal trespassing were dropped.

Ricketts was close to completing his sentence because he had spent 276 days in jail. He remained incarcerated since his Jan. 2 arrest, unable to post bond.

On that date around 2 a.m., CCSO Deputies Dustin Hensley, Josh Alderman and Morgan Alvarez responded to a burglary in progress call in the 3600 block of Hwy. 70 N.

They found Ricketts standing on the front porch with two large holes in the front door of the residence. As officers tried to take Ricketts into custody, he struggled with the deputies before finally being placed in custody.

Deputies found a sledge hammer on the property they believed used to punch the holes in the door, causing an estimated $3,000 in damage. A surveillance camera was removed from the porch and found lying in the front yard and tools taken from an ATV were found scattered in the yard.

As part of the plea agreement, Ricketts is to pay restitution in an amount to be determined and is banned from contact with the victim and the victim's property.

In other cases on the docket, the following guilty pleas were entered:

—Joseph Michael Grimme, 40, charged with possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, domestic assault, violation of a protective order, failure to report a crash with injury and driving on a revoked license, pleaded guilty to domestic assault and was placed on unsupervised probation for 11 months and 29 days. Remaining charges were dismissed.

The domestic assault case stems from an incident on Jan. 10.

—Michael Arzo Potter, 61, charged with introducing contraband into a penal institution, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, pleaded guilty to introduction of contraband into a penal institution and received a four-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation.

Court costs were waived and remaining charges were dropped.

The charge stems from a Nov. 24, 2019, arrest by CCSO Deputies Dustin Hensley, Ryan Ashburn and Ted Monday. Meth was found in Potter's possession while he was being booked in the county jail.

—Miranda Nicole Stephens, 31, pleaded guilty to an information charging attempted tampering with evidence and received a three-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. The sentence is to be served concurrent with sentences in General Sessions Court.

The charge stems from a June 20 arrest during which she is accused of attempting to chew up a quantity of heroin during a traffic stop to avoid arrest for possession. Stephens is being given credit for nine days already served.

—Daniel Lee Stiles, 66, pleaded guilty to an information charging driving under the influence and reckless endangerment stemming from a Sept. 10 arrest.

Stiles received a one-year sentence to serve at 30% as a Range 1 offender and is being given credit for 24 days already served in jail. He was fined $365.

Stiles is accused of driving intoxicated and striking a vehicle and other property and fleeing from police on Genesis Rd.

—Lukas R. Templett, 19, pleaded guilty to an information charging burglary and received a two-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation under terms and conditions of judicial diversion.

He pleaded guilty to breaking into Woody's Market on Aug. 30, 2021, and stealing $150 from the business. He is to pay that amount back to the store owners.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com