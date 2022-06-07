Vandalism of Samantha leads to foot chase

Jun. 7—SALEM — Police arrested a homeless man in connection with vandalism of the Bewitched statue downtown on Monday.

Police were called out to the intersection of Essex and Washington streets late Monday afternoon after a witness called in "saying someone was spray-painting the statue," said Salem police Lt. Dennis Gaudet.

The bronze Bewitched statue, known and either appreciated or scorned by most Salem residents, honors famous "Bewitched" actress Elizabeth Montgomery as she sits on a broom with a crescent moon behind her. Montgomery played TV witch Samantha Stephens in the show, leading many to identify the statue by simply calling it "Samantha." It's been the star of Lappin Park since its unveiling in May 2005, for better or worse.

When police arrived, a suspect fled on foot. Police pursued and "caught him, took him into custody, and he's under arrest," Gaudet said.

Kylynn Chambers, a 31-year-old homeless Salem resident, was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and defacing property.

By 6:15 p.m., a private crew was out cleaning the paint off the statue, according to Gaudet.

