Vandalized menorah tossed into Oakland's Lake Merritt: police
The largest Menorah in Oakland was destroyed and tossed into Lake Merritt in the middle of Hanukkah.
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff singled out three university presidents on Thursday after they didn’t explicitly say during a congressional hearing that calling for genocide of Jews would violate their code of conduct for bullying and harassment. Here's what happened at the hearing and what's happening as the backlash continues to unfold.
Whether you want a super modern or totally traditional look, there's something here for you.
From vintage-looking band T-shirts to cute tote bags, these gifts are sure to win over even the most difficult-to-please teen.
The Tigers have looked largely dominant in a nine-game win streak since a season-opening upset to Colorado.
Snapchat has announced that its annual Snapchat Recap will start rolling out globally tomorrow (December 13). Each recap will offer users a look back on the year by organizing their Snaps into categories, such as "Beach, Please," which will showcase content captured of the ocean or lakes, or "Felt Cute, Will Delete Later," which will display the selfies you took throughout the year. In addition to launching the recaps, Snapchat is sharing how users spent their year on the platform.
Ukraine’s largest telecommunications operator Kyivstar says it has been hit by a “powerful" cyberattack that has disrupted phone and internet services for millions of people across the country. In a Facebook post confirming the incident on Tuesday, Kyivstar wrote that the cyberattack has caused a “technical failure” that left customers without mobile connections or internet access. Kyivstar serves more than 24 million cell phone subscribers and more than 1.1 million home internet users, according to the company's website, which was also inaccessible at the time of writing.
Due out in 2024, the Porsche Macan EV will feature a familiar-looking interior with a new, more smartphone-like infotainment system.
Justin Jefferson was taken to a hospital after taking a hard hit in their win over the Raiders on Sunday.
Enjoy much-needed peace and quiet with these top-rated noise-cancelling headphones.
Novo Nordisk's corporate structure has a few quirks that investors need to know about.
This was an all-time go-ahead touchdown in a critical game. Until it wasn't.
After a hamstring injury kept Justin Jefferson out for two months, the star receiver was injured again
Matthew Stafford has the Rams in playoff contention in the NFC.
Ohtani's deal is worth more than certain NHL teams right now.
Ohtani agreed to a 10-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday.
A lot of people thought Shohei Ohtani was signing with the Blue Jays.
The most recent mulch video came to me in the middle of the night, when I was hours into scrolling through a particularly nasty bout of insomnia. Mulch posts have periodically appeared in my restless nights for months. In the hours that I know I should be sleeping, I am hounded by content of petite dogs proclaiming that they’re soilpilled, or mulchmaxxing, or delighting in eating mulch with fellow sisters of the loam.
OpenAI’s recent drama hasn’t only caught UK regulators’ attention. Bloomberg reported Friday that the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is looking into Microsoft’s investment in the Sam Altman-led company and whether it violates antitrust laws.
Yesterday, X began rolling out Grok, the "rebellious" AI chatbot developed by Elon Musk's xAI startup, to Premium+ subscribers on X's platform. Today, Musk says that Grok's rollout to all U.S. Premium+ subscribers is now complete, but cautioned that the beta would face many issues, though it would be steadily improved. Japanese users, which is X's second-largest user base, would then follow with the aim of bringing Grok to "hopefully" all languages by "early 2024," the X owner said.
The UK is weighing an investigation into whether Microsoft's partnership with OpenAI has resulted in an "acquisition of control."