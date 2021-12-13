Vandals burn cars, damage property at Chester businesses across the street from each other

CHESTER — Police and fire authorities are investigating a series of vandalisms at two businesses across the street from each other.

According to reports, the suspect or suspects set fire to two vehicles Dec. 5 at Allen Tire on West Hundred Road. Two days later, Sibley's Bar-B-Q across from Allen Tire was the scene of more car and business vandalisms.

This photo shows one of two vehicles set fire while at Allen Tire in Chester Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

This work truck was one of two vehicles set fire by vandals in the parking lot of Allen Tire in Chester Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

Police said the suspects returned to Sibley's Dec. 12 and caused more damage to vehicles and property.

No one was reported injured at either location.

Anyone with information about these vandalisms and fire is urged to contact Chesterfield Police at (804) 748-1251. Info can also be shared anonymously through Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or by using the P3Tips mobile app.

Arrest made: Suspect in shooting death of VSU student surrenders. Police say he, too, is a VSU student.

College scare: Colonial Heights college student charged with making bomb threat at William & Mary site

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is daily news coach for USA TODAY's Southeast Region-Unified Central, which includes Virginia, West Virginia and central North Carolina. He is based in Petersburg, Virginia. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Chesterfield Police say vandals damaged cars, property at businesses