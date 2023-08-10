Vandals cause $30,000 in damages to Paso Robles High School, police say

Vandals caused about $30,000 worth of damages at Paso Robles High School early Thursday morning, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

The security system at Paso Robles High School notified police that alarms were set off in multiple classrooms shortly after midnight, police said in a Thursday news release.

When officers arrived on scene, police said, they found a group of juveniles fleeing from one of the classrooms.

Two of the juveniles were detained, police said.

One of the suspects was carrying a large hammer and a fire extinguisher, according to the release.

Both juveniles were booked into San Luis Juvenile Services Center on suspicion of burglary and vandalism, the release said.

It was unclear Thursday whether the juveniles were students at the school.

“During the officers’ investigation, they discovered multiple classrooms with broken windows and damaged property scattered across the campus,” police said in the release.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

The Paso Robles Police Department asks anyone with information to call 805-237-6464 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP (7867) or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).