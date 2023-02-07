Vandals cause at least $30,000-worth of damage at Port Orange elementary school

Four vandals struck at Spruce Creek Elementary School in Port Orange early Sunday leaving behind more than $30,000 in damages, police said.

The suspects vandalized the school at 642 Taylor Road around 2 a.m. They also damaged several portable classrooms, two storage sheds and smashed windows to the main building in an attempt to gain entry, police said. The $30,000 damage estimate could increase once a complete inventory of items stolen is done, police said.

Police said the suspects could be seen on surveillance video breaking into the school.

Anyone who has information or recognizes the clothing worn by the suspects during the incident is asked to contact Port Orange Police Detective James Fischetti at 386-506-5897 or Crime Stoppers at 888-277-TIPS (8477).

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Port Orange school damaged by vandals