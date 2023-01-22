Vandals damage bank near Frandor Shopping Center; six arrested Saturday night

The Bank of America branch at the Frandor Shopping Center in Lansing shows damage from broken windows and graffiti Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.

LANSING - Police arrested six people Saturday night after a group of 30 to 40 people vandalized and damaged the exterior of a bank near the Frandor Shopping Center, said Lansing Police Sgt. Kevin Schlagel.

Schlagel declined to give the exact location of the incident but said the bank windows were broken and graffiti was written on the building.

On Sunday morning, the windows of Bank of America in the 300 block of Frandor Avenue were boarded up and a spray-painted message reading "stop cop city" was written on the exterior of the building.

"No entry (into the bank) was made and the damage doesn't appear as if they were trying to make entry," Schlagel said.

No other buildings or properties in the area were damaged, he said.

Police responded to the incident, which happened during a protest in the area, at 9:48 p.m., Schlagel said, and police are still investigating the incident.

Schlagel declined to release charges for the six arrested, adding that they have not yet been arraigned.

Michigan State Police and other agencies assisted Lansing Police at the scene, he said.

