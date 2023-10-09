Vandals deface MLK monument in Concord with spray paint. City decries ‘desecration.’

Vandals spray painted the Martin Luther King Jr. monument in Concord this weekend, police said in a statement announcing their investigation Monday.

Someone reported the vandalism to Concord Police Department officers Saturday at about 11:30 p.m., according to the news release.

The city’s Buildings and Grounds Department worked overnight to clean the spray paint,” wrote Concord’s spokeswoman, Linsday Manson. The city did not say what the vandals spray painted.

The monument was to be covered while crews remove paint from its natural granite surfaces, Manson said. Its polished portions were restored overnight Saturday. By late Monday morning, it was not covered up.

The granite monument at the intersection of Cabarrus Avenue and Cascade Drive NW honors Martin Luther King Jr.’s work leading the civil rights movement in the U.S. from the 1950s until his assassination in 1968. It includes quotes from his “I Have a Dream” speech and highlights the values of truth, hope, unity and peace.

The civil rights activist walked along the street when he visited Barber-Scotia College in 1963, according to a Cabarrus Magazine story on Vernie King, a local teacher who met him during his stint visiting Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

“The Martin Luther King Jr. Monument is a symbol of hope and justice, and the desecration of this cherished memorial has no place in our city,” said Mayor Bill Dusch in the release.

In 2010, police arrested an 18-year-old for allegedly shooting paintballs at the monument, WBTV reported.

Anyone with information about the latest incident can call Concord Police at 704-920-5000 or remain anonymous by calling the Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at 704-932-7463.

This is a developing story