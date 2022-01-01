Vandals set fire to Key West’s most famous landmark, causing ‘extensive damage’

In the early hours of New Year’s Day, two people vandalized Key West’s famous Southernmost Point buoy landmark by setting a fire right beside it.

The blaze left a large part of the colorful giant buoy — right where it reads “90 miles to Cuba, Southernmost Point, Continental U.S.A.” — charred.

There was “extensive damage” to the buoy after the fire set between 3 and 3:30 a.m., police spokeswoman Alyson Crean said in a statement early Saturday morning.

In this screenshot captured by a webcam, the Southernmost Point buoy in Key West burns early on Jan. 1, 2022, after two people set a fire in front of it, police said.

Police already have clues: a webcam run by the local marketing company Two Oceans Digital captured the scene of two males apparently placing a discarded Christmas tree in front of the buoy and setting it on fire.

The webcam has an online archive that stores footage from the past 24 hours.

Screenshots of the act were widely circulated on Facebook early Saturday in posts where people expressed outrage.

People gather near the Southernmost Point buoy in Key West for photos on Jan. 1, 2022, hours after it was left charred by a fire set by vandals, police said.

“Hope they find them and torch them too,” one person commented. “Need jail time,” another said.

Many noted the actions were documented by screenshots from the webcam that were posted all over social media on Saturday.

“That’s disgusting,” a woman said in a comment. “Fortunately they were stupid enough to post pictures of themselves so hopefully they will be caught.”

In a screenshot from a webcam, two people are seen setting a Christmas tree on fire beside the Southernmost Point buoy in Key West on Jan. 1, 2022.

In a video provided to FLKeysNews.com and the Miami Herald by Two Oceans Digital, two people are seen walking up to the buoy at about 3:16 a.m.

One drags a Christmas tree into view and drops it in front of the landmark. At 3:23 a.m., the other person sets it on fire. The two appear to be recording themselves as the flames grow higher. About two minutes after the fire starts, the pair walk out of the camera’s view. Police officers arrive at 3:30 a.m.

Police ask anyone with information to call them at 305-809-1000.