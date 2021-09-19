"Vanderbilt" by Anderson Cooper
In his new book, CNN anchor and "60 Minutes" correspondent Anderson Cooper tells the story of the Vanderbilt family dynasty – from his great-great-great-grandfather, Cornelius "Commodore" Vanderbilt, once the richest man in America who built his fortune through steamships and railroads, to his mother, socialite Gloria Vanderbilt. Cooper talks with correspondent Mo Rocca about how the wealth and privilege in his family tree marked succeeding generations.