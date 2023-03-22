CHEBOYGAN COUNTY — A 28-year-old from Vanderbilt was arrested on March 20 for carrying a concealed weapon and reckless driving on South Straights Highway.

According to the Michigan State Police, a trooper from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post stopped a vehicle for speeding on South Straights Highway in Wilmot Township at approximately 11:34 a.m. on Monday, March 20.

The driver, 28-year-old Keyes Brant Caroen from Vanderbilt, was traveling 84 mph in a 55 mph zone. Hewas also in possession of a loaded .45 caliber handgun. He did not have a license to carry the handgun concealed. During a search of the vehicle, the trooper also recovered approximately 50 rounds of .45 caliber ammunition.

Caroen was arrested and lodged in the Cheboygan County Jail. He was arraigned on March 21 in the 89th District Court in Cheboygan on one count Carrying Concealed Weapon and one count Reckless Driving. He was released on a personal recognizance bond. His next scheduled court appearance is on April 13.

This article originally appeared on Cheboygan Daily Tribune: Vanderbilt man arrested on concealed weapon and reckless driving charges