Vanderbilt poll finds fewer approve of TN legislature as gun reform support remains high

Melissa Brown, Nashville Tennessean
·3 min read

Support among Tennesseans for gun safety reforms such as safe storage requirements and extreme risk protection orders, or red flag laws, has increased in recent months as state legislature's popularity continues to decline, according to the results of a new Vanderbilt University poll.

The poll results show a significant majority of Tennessee voters polled would support legally requiring gun owners to safely secure their firearms in vehicles and "passing laws that temporarily restrict access to guns for individuals who are at high risk of harming themselves or others."

The poll found 76% who would strongly or somewhat support both proposals. Only 16% would somewhat or strongly oppose the temporary gun restriction proposal, while 19% would oppose a vehicle safe storage law. A home safe storage law was slightly less popular but still supported by a majority of 68%.

This majority spread across political ideologies, with Vanderbilt finding 72% of "non-MAGA" Republicans, 60% of MAGA Republicans and 63% of respondents who strongly support the National Rifle Association would support a law requiring safe gun storage in cars.

Meanwhile, approval of the state legislature dropped 1 point from Vanderbilt's spring poll to 42%, the lowest ever recorded by the poll.

The legislature's dip in popularity comes amid majority support for a number of pressing political issues legislature's GOP supermajority has repeatedly refused to act on, including the gun safety reforms and policies such as a rape and incest exceptions to Tennessee's abortion ban.

A majority of 77% support allowing abortions in the case of rape and incest, including 65% of Republicans and nearly 80% of independents.

Even more voters, 78%, think abortions should be allowed in the case with fatal fetal abnormalities, where the fetus cannot survive outside the womb. Texas is currently embroiled in a high-profile lawsuit from a mother seeking to terminate her pregnancy for these reasons.

“The latest Vanderbilt Poll results show the Tennessee legislature often acts inconsistently with the public’s thinking, and this includes the opinions of most Republicans. Legislatures can act in ways that are out of step with the will of the people when one party dominates the chamber with a supermajority, as Republicans currently do in Tennessee,” said John Geer, co-director of the Vanderbilt Poll. "The failure of state legislatures to act in the interest of the public is not a Republican problem or Tennessee problem. In fact, over half of the 50 states have supermajorities in their state legislatures.”

The Vanderbilt poll also found:

  • 58% of registered voters support keeping federal education money, garnering near-universal support among Democrats. Republicans were more split on the issue, with 43% of "non-MAGA" voters and 65% of "MAGA" Republicans supportive of rejecting $1.8 billion in federal education funds

  • President Joe Biden's approval is at 27%, a historic low for a president in the 13-year Vanderbilt poll history. Former President Donald Trump remains popular with Tennessee Republicans, with 56% of all Republican voters choosing him out of the GOP primary race.

  • With Trump facing a bevy of criminals charges, Vanderbilt asked Tennesseans if a felony conviction before the election would change their mind about Trump. Voters indicated he would suffer an 8-point decrease, 45% to 37%, in support, though not enough to make Tennessee a close contest in the 2024 election.

  • Gov. Bill Lee's approval rating has held steady since April, but continues to sit at the lowest of his entire term at 53%.

Reach Melissa Brown at mabrown@tennessean.com.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee politics: Vanderbilt poll shows high gun reform support

