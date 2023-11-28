Vanderbilt professor picked to lead National Cancer Institute

Dr. Kimryn Rathmell, chair of Vanderbilt's department of medicine, has been chosen at the new head of the National Cancer Institute. (Courtesy of Vanderbilt University Medical Center)

Dr. W. Kimryn Rathmell, the chair of the department of medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, was recently picked by President Joe Biden to lead the National Cancer Institute.

"Throughout her career, she has been committed to caring for her patients and demonstrating leadership in preparing the next generation of researchers," Biden said in a statement.

The White House made the announcement on Nov. 17.

The National Cancer Institute, part of the National Institute of Health, is the largest funder of cancer research in the world. At the agency, Rathmell will oversee a staff of 3,500 and a budget of $7.3 billion.

Rathmell will be the 17th director of the National Cancer Institute and only the second woman to lead the agency.

A Nebraska native, Rathmell arrived at Vanderbilt in 2013. She became chair of the school's department of medicine in 2020. Rathmell's research focuses on kidney cancer,

She holds both an M.D. and a Ph.D. in biophysics from Stanford University.

Dr. Jane Freedman has been named the interim chair of Vanderbilt's department of medicine.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt doctor picked to lead National Cancer Institute