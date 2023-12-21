Vanderbilt University Hospital names new president: 'honored to serve'

Vanderbilt University Hospital has named Lee Ann Liska to serve as its new president, officially succeeding Shon Dwyer in the post.

Liska most recently served as the hospital's chief operating officer and interim president. She reports to Dr. C. Wright Pinson, CEO and chief health system officer for Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

“I want to thank Ms. Liska for her service as Interim President over the past six months. Lee Ann has demonstrated remarkable leadership and has been a steadying presence as she and her team continue to manage through capacity challenges and other issues facing VUH," Pinson said in a news release announcing the promotion. "I want to welcome her into this critical role on our senior leadership team and look forward to continuing to work closely with her to serve our patients.”

Lee Ann Liska

Vanderbilt University Hospital is among four major health centers in Nashville that make up the Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The others are the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, Vanderbilt Psychiatric Hospital and Vanderbilt Stallworth Rehabilitation Hospital.

Liska became chief operating officer in the fall of 2020. Before joining VUMC, Liska worked in Florida, Georgia and Ohio. This includes stints as CEO at Augusta University Medical Center in Georgia; CEO of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center; and chief operating officer of the Cleveland Clinic in Florida.

Liska is an Ohio native who has a master's degree in business administration from Cleveland State University.

“I have enjoyed my time in the Interim Hospital President position and am honored to serve VUH in the permanent role," Liska said in a written statement. "We have an incredible team at VUH, and I would like to thank them for their ongoing support."

The 790-bed Vanderbilt University Hospital employs about 6,000 medical and support staffers, in addition to more than 1,000 medical residents and fellows. Last year, the hospital announced plans for a $500 million expansion, which included a 15-level patient tower that is now under construction. That will add about 180 beds and 11 more operating rooms, as well as additional medical services.

