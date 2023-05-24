Vanderbilt woman arrested after drug sting at Rostraver gas station

May 24—A Fayette County woman was jailed Tuesday after she received a half pound of crystal methamphetamine from an undercover officer in Rostraver with the intent of taking it to an apparent drug dealer, according to court papers.

Kylee J. Moore, 21, of Vanderbilt, is facing drug and conspiracy charges.

Investigators worked with a confidential informant to contact a dealer who then made arrangements to have Moore meet the informant and undercover officer Tuesday at a Rostraver gas station, according to court papers.

Members of the Westmoreland County Drug Task Force and township police, along with agents from the state Attorney General's office, set up surveillance around the meeting location at 5 p.m. Moore and the undercover officer exchanged cash for the drugs, and she was taken into custody, police said.

Bail was set at $250,000. Moore was being held at the Westmoreland County Prison. She did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A June 5 preliminary hearing is set.

