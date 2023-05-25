Vanderbilt woman arrested after setting up drug buy with confidential informant, police say

A 21-year-old Vanderbilt woman is behind bars after authorities said she set up a drug buy with a confidential informant on Tuesday, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli announced Wednesday.

Kylee Moore made arrangements to meet the confidential informant in the parking lot of GetGo in Rostraver Township, according to police.

Police said Moore was expecting to buy half a pound of crystal methamphetamine to take back to another person.

Undercover officers working for the Westmoreland County Drug Task Force handed Moore the meth after she gave them the cash, authorities said.

Officers then surrounded her vehicle and arrested her.

Moore allegedly admitted to police that she had Percocet and other pills hidden in her clothing after being taken into custody.

She is facing several drug charges and is in the Westmoreland County Prison on $250,000 bail.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Local nurse accused of killing 2 patients, hurting another with intentional doses of insulin Autopsy: Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss had no drugs, alcohol in system at time of death Only 2 Pittsburgh police officers showed up for weekend shift in the East End VIDEO: Parents of 15-year-old killed at Oliver Citywide Academy speak out, demand accountability DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts