Vanderburgh County Commissioners oppose CenterPoint Energy rate increase

EVANSVILLE — All three Vanderburgh County Commissioners on Tuesday voted in favor of a resolution opposing CenterPoint Energy's latest request to raise rates.

Cheryl Musgrave, Mike Goebel and Justin Elpers voted to approve the resolution that notes the importance of utility costs when communities attempt to grow and attract businesses and residents.

The request before the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission is the company's first electric base rate filing since 2009. But the utility has had many other filings that impact rates in other forms in the years since.

According to the Office of Utility Consumer Counselor, the rate increase would take a residential electric bill for 1,000 kilowatt hours from $207.20 to $253.40.

Within the resolution, the commissioner's state they have heard from many constituents and business owners who are not in favor of the rate increase.

"(CenterPoint) South’s rates and taxes already rank the highest in the state since 2008 and among the highest in the region," the resolution states, "and this increase will only further the disparity between utility rates in Vanderburgh County and other nearby regions that might be competing for the same residents and businesses."

The commissioners also requested that the Indiana General Assembly waive the sales tax on utilitypayments.

"Just as food is exempt from sales tax, so should sales tax on utilities as they are also fundamental to sustain human life," the resolution states.

The commissioners' opposition comes soon after the Evansville City Council voted in favor of officially intervening in CenterPoint's case in front of the IURC. Their petition to intervene was filed Feb. 16.

Public comment on CenterPoint Energy rate increase request

All members of the community, elected officials or otherwise, will have a chance to put their thoughts on the rate increase on record next week in person.

The public hearing is set for Feb. 29 at Old National Events Plaza in the Locust Room.

This year there will be two sessions, one at 2 p.m. and another at 6 p.m.

Written comments can also be sent to the OUCC via their website www.in.gov/oucc/2361.htm, by email at uccinfo@oucc.IN.gov, or by mail at:

Public Comments Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor (OUCC)115 W. Washington St., Suite 1500 SOUTH Indianapolis, IN 46204

All comments must be received by March 5, 2024.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Vanderburgh County Commissioners oppose CenterPoint Energy rate hike