Vanderburgh County magistrate Molly Briles announces run for Circuit Court judge

EVANSVILLE — Vanderburgh County Superior Court Magistrate Molly Briles has joined the race for Vanderburgh County Circuit Court Judge.

Briles is currently presiding over civil, criminal and family cases in Superior Court and is a judicial officer with Vanderburgh County's Adult Treatment Court.

Briles is the second candidate to announce a run for the seat, joining current Indiana State Rep. Ryan Hatfield.

"Serving as a Vanderburgh Superior Court magistrate for the last four years, I have gained invaluable experience as a judicial officer in Vanderburgh County’s highest volume courts. I have dedicated my professional life to improving the justice system, and I plan to continue those efforts if elected," Briles said in a news release.

The magistrate is currently serving her second term with the Indiana Innovation Initiative, a committee created to develop and implement innovative solutions to challenges faced by those who interact with the court system, her news release states.

Briles is also a member of Indiana’s delegation to the National Courts and Sciences Institute to evaluate the use of artificial intelligence in the legal system.

"I am dedicated to working with all community stakeholders to ensure a transparent, impartial, and just legal system for Vanderburgh County," Briles stated. "The citizens of Vanderburgh County deserve that and more. I hope you will consider supporting me for Vanderburgh Circuit Court Judge.”

In her news release, it's stated Briles would be the first woman Circuit Court judge in Vanderburgh County history.

Briles lives in Evansville with her husband Arrick and their two children.

