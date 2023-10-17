Vanderburgh County providing CPR classes for jail inmates to use in 'emergency situations'

EVANSVILLE – Hoping to provide them with "life-saving skills" in potential emergencies, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office has started providing jail inmates with CPR training.

According to a Monday news release, officials brought in representatives from the Red Cross and the University of Southern Indiana's nursing program to instruct "hands-only" resuscitation techniques.

"Some incarcerated individuals are more vulnerable to possible medical emergencies due to substance abuse issues," the release states. "This volunteer opportunity provided both men and women with lifesaving skills that can immediately be utilized in an emergency situation."

Multiple inmates have died at the jail in the last few years, including three in 2021.

One of those men, Duane Garry Jr., reportedly died from a fentanyl overdose, the Vanderburgh County Coroner's office later ruled in an inquest obtained by the Courier & Press. He was found dead in the booking area just after 6 a.m. on Aug. 21, hours after being brought to the jail.

Six months before, in February 2021, 77-year-old William Pease Sr. died from acute cardiac arrest due to hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. And in September 2021, 64-year-old Edwin Faulkner died of kidney infection and dehydration, the coroner's office ruled.

Around 60 inmates volunteered across four classes, the release states, with more planned.

That doesn't mean the sheriff's office is leaving the care of inmates up to members of the jail population. During 2022 election, then-candidate and now-Sheriff Noah Robinson said people with life-long medical conditions often get better medical care in jail than they did outside of it.

He said his staff will be held accountable for making sure inmates are checked on and that they are getting the care they need. Any death at the jail, he said, would be investigated by an outside agency.

