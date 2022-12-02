Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office investigating job-site death

EVANSVILLE — The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man who died on a work site Friday morning.

The 41-year-old man, who hasn't been publicly identified, was working with a tree-trimming crew in the area 14300 Bickmeier Road. According to a release from VCSO, deputies were dispatched around 10:15 a.m.

The release states the man was operating skid steer when he backed into an outrigger. He was pulling a log as he backed up and was crushed between the two pieces of equipment.

More:Evansville teen receives 45-year sentence after 2021 homicide

Scott Township Fire Department attempted life-saving measures, but the man died on scene, the release states.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office will be in charge of releasing the man's name.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Vanderburgh County sheriff investigating job-site death