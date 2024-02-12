Vanderburgh Republicans hope to scale the mountain that is Mike Goebel

EVANSVILLE — Democrat Mike Goebel looks hard enough to beat in November's election for Vanderburgh County commissioner that Friday's filing deadline passed with no Republican signing up to take him on.

But there is enough history in local elections to suggest a popular Democrat can be swept under in a wave of support for the GOP in predominantly Republican Vanderburgh County — and there is a way the GOP can overcome its lack of a candidate who lives in District 1. The district covers much of the city of Evansville and the East and South sides of the county.

The major parties have until July 3 under Indiana state law to select candidates to fill ballot vacancies.

The problem for local Republicans is, Goebel's history as longtime Mater Dei High School teacher and football coach gives him what is likely a ready-made base of support. He has already proven his vote-getting prowess as a member of the budget-writing County Council since 2004. In 2020, Goebel, 71, finished second behind only Republican Joe Kiefer in a field of six candidates for three at-large seats on the council. In 2016, Goebel led the field of six.

GOP Chairman Mike Duckworth knows it could be hard to persuade any Republican to step up against Goebel, who has the added advantage of having been named commissioner already in a Democratic caucus to replace departed Commissioner Ben Shoulders. Former Evansville City Council member Jonathan Weaver, a Republican, announced his candidacy in early January, but Weaver dropped out about a month later.

"It's a countywide race, and (Goebel is) used to running as an at-large council member, so people all over the county have seen his name on the ballot," Duckworth said. "And he has a great deal of notoriety and all his success at Mater Dei in coaching. He has name recognition and a lot of family history in this community.

"But, having said that, we hope that the amount of Republican voters there are in the county would help (a GOP candidate)."

Republicans won most countywide races in 2020 and 2022, several by wide margins. In the bellwether races for county clerk and recorder — races where party identification typically prevails because voters don't know the candidates and their offices — Republicans won in 2020 with 58% and 61% of the vote, respectively.

Like 2020, this year is a presidential election year, with gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races — and an open 8th District congressional seat — combining to bring out Republicans.

Could a credible Republican candidate bury Goebel in an avalanche of straight-ticket voting? Maybe, if the expected presidential contest between Republican Donald Trump and Democratic incumbent Joe Biden breaks hard in Trump's favor in Vanderburgh County.

In 2020, Republican Zac Rascher came within 3,000 votes — out of 75,700 cast — of ousting the then-popular Shoulders. Nearly 67% of the votes cast for Rascher were straight-ticket votes for GOP candidates.

In an election that has become nationalized, even the most popular Democrats in Vanderburgh County can lose.

Heading into the 2010 midterm election, then-8th District Congressman and former Vanderburgh County Sheriff Brad Ellsworth had never lost an election. But in Indiana's U.S. Senate race that year, Democrat Ellsworth lost Vanderburgh County to Republican Dan Coats by eight percentage points. That year, Republicans won 56% of the straight-ticket ballots cast.

A mitigating factor in Goebel's favor: He knows all this. Goebel may have no Republican opponent as yet, but he said he's building a campaign organization and raising money as if he does.

"We're working at (building a campaign) right now," Goebel said. "It's been a whirlwind, and I've got to update everything. I have a great (campaign) committee, and it's working on the website and Facebook, and that should be up and running (the week of Feb. 12)."

The three-member Board of Commissioners is county government's executive governing body, often referred to informally as Vanderburgh County's mayors.

"I certainly anticipate (drawing an opponent), and I'll be working hard regardless to try to get my message across and try to attend the different functions and also to try to learn the job and do the job correctly," Goebel said.

Shoulders swam successfully against a wave of straight-ticket Republican voting in 2020, Goebel said, and so can he.

"I anticipate that will happen again, with Donald Trump on the (Republican) ticket," he said. "I just hope that the residents and voters of Vanderburgh County will open up the ballot and look and then try to find out who best to represent them."

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Vanderburgh Republicans hope to scale the mountain that is Mike Goebel