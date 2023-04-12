Vanderburgh sheriff deputies shoot, kill man while trying to serve warrant

EVANSVILLE — Vanderburgh County Sheriff deputies shot and killed a man Wednesday afternoon while attempting to serve a warrant, Sheriff Noah Robinson said.

The man hasn't been publicly identified. The coroner's office will release his name once the family has been notified.

According to Robinson, deputies assigned to the U.S. Marshal's Task Force were reportedly serving a warrant for a parole violation at a trailer in the 7300 block of St. Joseph Road around noon. Law enforcement had received a tip that a convicted felon had discharged a firearm in front a juvenile. They also reviewed a video allegedly showing the man doing so.

The Courier & Press also obtained video that matches Robinson's description of the footage.

"We got information that he was a violent felon and shouldn’t have been in possession of a firearm," Robinson said.

When they arrived at the residence with a search and arrest warrant, the man reportedly fired at deputies. Police then moved to their armored "Bearcat" vehicle and used an "arm" on the vehicle to tear away pieces of the trailer.

"As we continued to pull apart the trailer we were met with additional gunfire," Robinson said. "At one point a deputy returned fire, striking the suspect."

Robinson said medical aid was rendered, but the man died on scene.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner and Indiana State Police were still on scene as of Wednesday afternoon. ISP will investigate the shooting, as they will now do with all of VCSO's officer-involved shootings, Robinson said. He plans to release more details at a news conference tomorrow.

Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation spokesperson Jason Woebkenberg said nearby Cynthiana Heights Elementary did not go into lockdown due to the incident, but that other precautions were taken.

"Dismissal delay was being considered until we received the all clear to dismiss at the normal time," he told the Courier & Press via text. "We did alert parents that some buses may be delayed due to road closures as a result of the incident."

