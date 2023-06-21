Vandergrift man accused of trying to smuggle meth into Westmoreland County Prison

Jun. 21—A Vandergrift man is behind bars after Westmoreland County detectives said he tried to take about a half pound of crystal methamphetamine into the jail after his arrest last month on drug and weapons violations.

Luis Alberto Brackman, 42, was strip searched May 16 at the Hempfield lockup when jail guards reported finding the drugs hidden in his underwear, according to court papers. He was arrested this week and was being held on $100,000 bail on charges of contraband and possession with intent to deliver. A July 18 preliminary hearing is set.

Brackman was first arrested May 16 by state narcotics agents.

Authorities accuse him of taking five guns as payment for crystal meth he gave another man to sell, according to court papers. Brackman and two other men were arrested after police did undercover surveillance near his home. Upon his arrest, police said they seized crystal meth and cash from him before transporting him to the Westmoreland County Prison. He is free on $10,000 bail in that case and an Aug. 22 preliminary hearing is scheduled.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .