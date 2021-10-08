Vandergrift man acquitted of most charges in 2019 incident

Oct. 8—A Vandergrift man was acquitted by a Westmoreland County jury this week of 15 of the 16 charges against him stemming from a 2019 incident.

Javon Michael Thom Lambert, 22, was found not guilty of robbery, aggravated assault, a weapons violation, escape and related offenses. Jurors convicted him of flight to avoid apprehension.

He was arrested by borough police in connection with a March 9, 2019 incident in which he was accused of beating up a man, threatening him with a gun and taking his iPhone and $600, according to court papers. He had been accused of running from police as they attempted to arrest him the same day.

The jury announced the verdict late Wednesday afternoon, according to a court order. They deliberated for about 90 minutes.

Lambert will be sentenced in a few months. He remains in the Westmoreland County Prison on revoked $5,000 bond.

He is awaiting court action in a separate case in which he is accused of firing a dozen shots into three occupied Vandergrift homes in March. No one was hurt.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer.