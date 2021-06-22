Vandergrift man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting 2 girls

Jun. 21—A Vandergrift man pleaded guilty Monday to sexually assaulting two girls, avoiding trial.

Eric Jermain Emory, 35, will be sentenced June 28.

Westmoreland County Assistant District Attorney James Lazar said Emory waived a presentence investigation. Prosecutors are recommending a state prison sentence for Emory, who has been jailed since July.

He was first charged in February 2019 in connection with the sexual assault of a Westmoreland County girl starting when she was in kindergarten. Emory pleaded guilty to a count of rape of a child in that case.

In a separate sexual assault case involving a child filed in July 2020, he pleaded guilty to indecent assault of a girl younger than 13. Lazar said Emory will be required to register as a sex offender under Megan's Law for the rest of his life.

