Vandergrift woman accused of firing AR-15 after bullet ends up in child’s playroom next door

A Vandergrift woman is facing charges after an incident late Sunday night where she is accused of firing a gun inside her home, unintentionally sending the bullet into the home next door.

According to Vandergrift Police, Wendy Caldwell was arguing with her husband in their home on Franklin Avenue.

Police paperwork states she left the room, grabbed an AR-15 rifle, pointed the gun at her husband, and it “went off.”

On Channel 11 News at 11 p.m., learn how the bullet ended up in a kid’s playroom next-door.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Greene County man sentenced to 3,000 years in prison for sex crimes against children Owner of auto repair shop in Cranberry Township accused of driving, renting out customer vehicles United States Postal Service hosting multiple job fairs in Western Pennsylvania next month VIDEO: Advocates raise concerns about Medicaid cut-offs DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts