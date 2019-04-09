The Vanderhall Venice Speedster Is as Much Fun as You Can Have on Three Wheels

From Popular Mechanics

The rush of wind in my face and the sight of asphalt swiftly disappearing beneath my feet are sensations that makes me blush with excitement; but it’s usually an experience I associate with riding a motorcycle. My taste for cars was spoiled the moment I fell in love with riding, but Vanderhall, a boutique company based in Provo, Utah, set out to prove there is fun to be had with more than two wheels. The company’s 2019 Venice Speedster is a turbocharged, single-seat three-wheeler that looks like it was dropped from some beautiful future. Vanderhall describes its vehicles as “autocycles,” which is a marketing term for “Neither this, nor that, but a little of both.”

Everything about it raises questions. Is that a roll hoop behind the driver’s seat? Should I be wearing a helmet? I carefully stepped over the shoulder line into the mono-cockpit; there is no door. It’s a good thing I practice yoga, I thought, contorting myself into the driver’s seat. There are two shift knobs, one mounted to the floor and another to my left, and it took a moment to figure out which does what. One lever takes care of gear selection while the other operates as a sequential shifter for the Speedster’s six-speed automatic.

Photo credit: Julia LaPalme More

The Speedster is based off the Vanderhall Venice, which was first released in 2017 with a GM-sourced 1.4-liter inline 4-cylinder turbocharged engine, disc brakes, and a composite body, but while the Venice has room for two, the Speedster only accommodates one person: the driver. Pumping out 180 horses and 185 pound-feet of torque, it’s not slow. The Speedster’s slight 1430-pound curb weight puts in the same power-to-weight ratio realm of a Lotus Evora.

But the Speedster makes the Evora look about as interesting as a Crown Vic. Everywhere I drove, heads turned, facial expressions conveying curiosity and confusion. The design is part of the joy, part of what sets the Speedster apart from other three-wheelers in this category. All of Vanderhall’s machines have a beautiful retro-future aesthetic. Simple, clean lines along the body panel lead to an open front grille with two round headlights. The passenger space on the Speedster is blocked by a panel that continues the hood’s horizontal plane. An offset sport stripe reaches from front to back, tracing over the passenger area. With no passenger seat, the space under that panel is big enough to fit a set of golf clubs, but any small items will end up shifting during flight. The wooden steering wheel, chrome toggle switches, stainless floor boards, and brown leather interior create a retro-industrial feel.

Photo credit: Julia LaPalme More