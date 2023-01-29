Vanderpool sentenced 22 years for shooting Mt. Juliet teenager

Jan. 28—A Mt. Juliet man was sentenced to 22 years in prison on Thursday for the murder of a Mt. Juliet teen.

Ethen Vanderpool was convicted of second-degree murder in September, nearly four years after the shooting death of JayShawn Taylor.

A January sentencing hearing determined that he will serve 22 years in the Tennessee Department of Corrections for his crime. Vanderpool will receive jail-time credit for time served in custody leading up to the hearing.

Vanderpool was 15 years old when he and Taylor met two other teens at a residence in 2018. According to testimony from the two female teens, Vanderpool had been angered by the way that Taylor looked at the girl, who was his girlfriend at the time.

He then grabbed Taylor's shirt and backed the other teen on to the bed before he shot him.

Originally charged by the Wilson County Juvenile Court, the District Attorney filed a motion that had the case moved to adult court.

Tammy Meade, who was one of the attorneys who tried the case, said that once the case was transferred to adult court, it wasn't tried differently from any other case.

"We bring all the facts and all the evidence into the trial, just like we would any other trial," Meade said. "All the facts and all the evidence must be considered by the jury, not just one thing that we think is important."

The evidence gathered in the case as a whole led to Vanderpool's conviction. According to Meade, the jury deliberated for approximately 90 minutes before coming to the guilty verdict.

"We put forward the facts and evidence, put all of our heart and soul into the case, because we have a family that's grieving," Meade said. "It's our honor and our privilege to be able to handle these matters for them, and that's what we did."

Meade said that Vanderpool will not be able to see a parole board until he has served at least 85% of his total sentence. She approximated that the first time that Vanderpool would be able to go before the parole board would be in 2037.

"If I could say one thing to young people about this case, it is that decisions have consequences," District Attorney Jason Lawson conveyed in a press release. "Two families will never be the same, because this young man decided to pull a trigger. He learned a serious lesson — even at fifteen years old, people are held accountable for their choices."