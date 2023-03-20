The 'Vanderpump Rules' Midseason Trailer Is Here & It’s Fire

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval

If you’ve been on the internet at all for the past few weeks, chances are your feeds have been full of the latest deets about the breaking “Scandoval” on this season of Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules.

For the uninitiated, (bisexual queen) Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval have long been seen as the most stable and beloved couple on the series. After the cameras went down on the season, Madix discovered that her long-time partner had been carrying on an affair with their mutual friend, Raquel Leviss, who has quickly gone from the season’s hero to its greatest villain — well, greatest villain tied with Sandoval, that is.

As the season has unfolded, every episode has now taken on a darker and more sinister appearance as the evidence of the affair appears to have been in front of us all along.

Raquel Leviss

Courtesy of Bravo

Following the news breaking, cameras went up again to capture the drama and the confrontations — including Madix confronting Sandoval in the aftermath of allegedly discovering sexually explicit videos of Leviss and himself on his phone.

Thankfully, the midseason trailer is finally here offering audiences their first look at life post-Scandoval for the cast. Leviss appears to show no regret for her role in breaking up a long-term relationship and the ripple effect among the friend group. She truly has entered her villain era.

Madix is seen confronting her former partner, calling him out for his betrayal and at one point telling him “to die.”

Ariana Madix

Courtesy of Bravo

Oh, also, Scheana Shay gets married again and James Kennedy is considering popping the question to his new girlfriend, who he met after his split with Leviss. But let’s be honest, we all know why we’re really here.

Vanderpump Rules is airing now on Bravo. Watch the midseason trailer below.

www.youtube.com

How Will the Drama Unfold On Vanderpump Rules Season 10? | Midseason Sneak Peek | Bravo

Will the rumors and confrontations reach a breaking point for the Vanderpump Rules crew? Brace yourself for the drama-filled second half of Vanderpump Rules ...