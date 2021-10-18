'Vanderpump Rules' star Lala Kent reportedly dumps fiancé Randall Emmett 3 years after their engagement

Randall Emmett and Lala Kent attend the Los Angeles Special Screening of Lionsgate's "Midnight In The Switchgrass" at Regal LA Live on July 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor

Lala Kent broke up with her fiancé of three years, Randall Emmett, Page Six reported.

The "Vanderpump Rules" star deleted all photos with Emmett on her Instagram page.

Emmett reportedly cheated on Kent while in Nashville. Photos and videos purportedly show him with two other women.

Lala Kent reportedly split up with her fiancé of three years, Randall Emmett, Page Six reported.

Rumors of a breakup started circulating Monday morning after Kent deleted all of the photos of Emmett from her Instagram page.

Other hints from the "Vanderpump Rules" star's Instagram account include an Instagram Story (that has since been deleted) of two men walking through a hotel hallway with luggage and Kent and Emmett's daughter, Ocean, set to Beyoncé's "Sorry," according to Page Six, and a separate video of Kent and Ocean with the caption "It's you and me, baby."

Emmett allegedly cheated on Kent in Nashville, Page Six reported. Pictures and videos purportedly showing the 51-year-old with two women began spreading over the weekend.

Representatives for Kent didn't immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment.

