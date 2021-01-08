'Vanderpump Rules' stars Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark just welcomed their first child together. Here's a timeline of their love story.

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark attend the Los Angeles premiere of MTV's "The Hills: New Beginnings" held at Liaison on June 19, 2019. Michael Tran/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Former "Vanderpump Rules" star Stassi Schroeder started dating Beau Clark at the end of 2017.

They made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine's Day 2018.

The pair announced their engagement in August 2019, and tied the knot in October 2020.

Now, the couple has welcomed their first child together — daughter Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, born on January 7.

The most recent season of "Vanderpump Rules" featured plenty of drama, but one bright spot for some fans was Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark's relationship. Stassi's dating woes were well-documented on the long-running reality series but her relatively new relationship with commercial casting director Beau delighted many.

Stassi and Beau announced their engagement in August of 2019, and the moment was even featured on the show's eighth season.

While the couple had to change up their wedding plans because of the coronavirus pandemic, they recently welcomed their first child together - Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, born on January 7, 2021.

Here's everything you need to know about Stassi and Beau's relationship.

August 2017: Katie and Kristen introduced Stassi to Beau

Stassi's best friends Katie Maloney-Schwartz and Kristen Doute introduced Stassi to Beau in August 2017. It's a little unclear how Katie and Kristen knew Beau to begin with (strangely, Kristen and Beau once shared an on-camera kiss in the 2010 indie film "The Loneliness of the Long Distance Dreamer" though both didn't remember the film until recently), but we can piece together the facts from various interviews.

Stassi revealed on "Watch What Happens Live" that "Katie saw him at the Grove and looked over [to Kristen] and said, 'I think that's a dude that I think Stassi would love.'"

Kristen then told Beau about Stassi, but when he scoped her Instagram, he didn't like what he saw.

"I just scanned through the pictures, and I was like, 'the bleach blond hair, she's probably got Botox, she's probably got fake boobs,'" Beau later revealed on Stassi's podcast, "Straight Up with Stassi" (via Page Six). "And I was like, 'She probably goes to Nightingale and gets table service, bottle service, whatever you call it.' Just not my cup of tea at all."

However, he still agreed to meet her and as Stassi and Beau revealed in a "Vanderpump Rules" season seven reunion episode clip, Kristen invited Beau to her house at the end of August to watch the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather fight and made sure Stassi was there as well. Stassi and Beau met at the viewing party but didn't really connect until they met up a week later at the Mondrian Hotel bar in Hollywood.

"We ended up closing down Mondrian talking," Beau also said on Stassi's podcast. "I don't think I've laughed as hard ever with anybody, just to have a great conversation with someone on a first time hanging out was fantastic."

This silly photo of Stassi flipping Beau off was actually taken that same night at the Mondrian.

January 2018: Beau told Stassi he loved her

In a December 2018 episode of "Watch What Happens Live," Beau admitted that he told Stassi he loved her some time at the end of January 2018.

"I said, 'I love you,' but I meant, 'I like you,' because I thought it was too soon," Beau said.

February 14, 2018: They made their love Instagram official

After a few months of dating, Stassi made their love "Instagram official" by sharing some Valentine's Day photos on her Instagram Story. Beau planned an entire gore-themed Valentine's Day complete with faux blood and a bleeding heart as Stassi's love for all things horror has been well-documented on the show.

"I've always been a bad boyfriend on Valentine's Day or something has always happened," Beau revealed to Stassi on her podcast. "But this was the first Valentine's Day I was like, 'Oh my God, I want to do something to make this girl happy' and I didn't know what to do. I just know that you love blood and guts."

November 16, 2018: Stassi gushed about Beau on the red carpet

Stassi continued to ride that honeymoon phase with Beau and told "Entertainment Tonight" that "I can just be myself [with him]. Legitimately, I feel so comfortable and happy and I just have fun and he just, literally, just I love him for him and he loves me for me … I just want to be around him all the time. And I've really never had that, which is kinda sad, I guess. But, I have it now."

December 1, 2018: Beau made his "Vanderpump Rules" debut

Beau made his official "Vanderpump Rules" debut as "Stassi's boyfriend" at the start of the seventh season, though he wasn't exactly thrilled by the idea of being a reality TV star at first.

Stassi told "Entertainment Tonight" in November that she and Beau had only officially been together a few months when they started filming the show around June 2018, so she had a hard time convincing him to do it.

"Actually, when we first started dating and, like, I had to have that awkward conversation. He's like, 'Yeah, no,'" Stassi said. "He's like, 'I'm not doing a reality show.' He's like, 'No, I have a normal career.' Like no."

However, he eventually came around and Stassi joked that he learned to "love it."

Season seven documented their love story and the couple dealt with a few bumps in their relationship.

Stassi and Beau fought during her birthday episode and again when the group went to Mexico. However, by the end of the season, they seemed to be working toward a more happy partnership.

December 25, 2018: The couple spent their first Christmas together

Beau shared a festive picture from New Orleans with Stassi and captioned it: "1st Christmas."

January 15, 2019: Stassi said that marriage was 'in the cards'

During a January 15, 2019 appearance on "Watch What Happens Live," a caller asked if marriage was in the cards for Stassi and Beau to which Stassi replied, "Everything's in the cards and I don't even care about the order."

Later that month Beau shared a photo with Stassi on Instagram and captioned it, "a year ago she filled up my Heart," which seemed to solidify that January 20 is their official anniversary date.

March 18, 2019: Stassi wrote a cute tribute to Beau on his birthday

On Beau's birthday, Stassi posted several photos of her beau to Instagram and captioned it: "Happiest birthday to my best friend. It's disgusting how happy you make me. It's disgusting how much I love you."

April 25, 2019: Stassi said to plan for an on-camera engagement

Stassi went on Bravo's "Daily Dish" podcast in April and was asked if she'd let the "Vanderpump Rules" cameras captured her and Beau's eventual engagement.

"I think that's what my life is now," Stassi said. "We've now committed to sharing all of our moments."

August 1, 2019: The pair announced their engagement

The couple posted two different Instagram photos to announce their engagement at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles. Stassi simply captioned her silly snap "OMG. I feel like Meghan Markle," while Beau posted a photo of them kissing with the caption "Sloppy Kisses 4 Life! #FromDarkToClark."

Following their engagement, they attended a celebration at Stassi's former boss Lisa Vanderpump's home with other castmates.

The engagement and subsequent party was later shown on episode 17 of the show's eighth season, which aired in April 2020.

June 16, 2020: News broke that the couple was expecting their first child

News of Stassi's pregnancy came just days after the reality star was fired from "Vanderpump Rules" (along with several of her costars) when past racist behavior came to light.

A representative told People at the time that the couple's first child was due the first week of January, and that both were excited to become parents.

Stassi revealed in April 2020 that she was planning on a pregnancy regardless of her wedding plans with Beau.

"So, this summer - before I knew I was going to be proposed to - yes," she said during an episode of the "Vanderpump Rules After Show."

"I know Beau is my person and the man I want to be with and I want to have a family with, and I'm not going to sit around and wait for him to propose to me for me to do the things that I want to do with him," Stassi added.

October 7, 2020: Stassi and Beau tied the knot in a small ceremony

The reality star broke the news to her followers with an Instagram post. "Today would've been our wedding day. We went and did it anyway," Stassi wrote.

While the couple had planned to get married in Italy, the coronavirus pandemic forced them to rethink their celebration - but Stassi made it clear that a big wedding could still be in the cards, writing on Instagram, "Hopefully Italian dream wedding oct 2021."

"I am so proud to be your wife," she concluded, tagging her new husband.

January 7, 2021: The couple welcomed baby Hartford Charlie Rose Clark

Representatives for the couple confirmed to People that Hartford was born at 6:57 pm on Thursday, January 7. Her middle names are reportedly a tribute to Beau's father, Charlie, and Stassi's grandmother Rose.

"We are feeling so blessed and grateful to have a beautiful and most importantly, healthy baby girl," the pair told People.

