Vandis Participates In the Launch of Professional Services in AWS Marketplace

ALBERTSON, N.Y., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vandis, Inc., a leading provider of cloud, security, and networking solutions, announced its participation in the launching of Professional Services in AWS Marketplace.

Organizations can now purchase professional services from Vandis in AWS Marketplace – a curated digital catalog of software, data, and services that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software and data products that run on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Vandis is an AWS System Integrator and AWS Managed Service Provider (MSP), and one of the first AWS Consulting Partners to participate in this program.

Previously, organizations had to find and contract with professional services providers outside of AWS Marketplace. This required dedicating valuable time and resources to find a professional services provider that was capable of working with AWS and the ISV solutions purchased. Utilizing simplified purchasing options in AWS Marketplace, clients are now able to quickly leverage Vandis' AWS expertise to help migrate, implement, and manage the networking and security components of their cloud environment. Purchasing professional services in AWS Marketplace allows software and related services to be easily billed in a centralized place with flexible payment schedules and customized pricing terms.

"This new program will allow Vandis to more broadly and rapidly deploy our customizable services options, including architecture, implementation, and ongoing managed services," said Ryan Young, CTO at Vandis. "These offerings are a reflection of what our customers have been asking for to optimize their hybrid networking and security stack."

About Vandis

Vandis offers security, cloud, networking, mobility and infrastructure services to promote the establishment of secure and stable systems for clients both on-prem and in the cloud. With over 35 years of industry experience, Vandis offers comprehensive strategies that combine our client's security and networking needs. Able to handle projects on regional, national, and global scales, Vandis works closely with both market-leading and niche manufacturers to deliver custom solutions. For additional information visit www.Vandis.com.

