VanEck to List Crypto ETPs on Euronext Stock Exchanges

Asset manager VanEck will start listing its crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) on the Euronext stock exchanges in Amsterdam and Paris.

The exchange-traded fund (ETF) provider is the first of its kind to list its crypto ETPs on the French and Dutch stock exchanges. A tweet issued by VanEck Europe on May 28 stated “ETPs will enable investors to get exposure to Bitcoin and Ethereum without having to buy them themselves.”

More specifically from June 1, investors will be able to invest in the VanEck Vectors Bitcoin ETN and VanEck Vectors Ethereum ETN (Exchange Traded Notes). A VanEck press release revealed that the ETPs are already trading on the Deutsche Börse Xetra in Germany. Both ETPs will trade in euros.

VanEck Europe’s CEO Martijn Rozemuller commented “We are very proud to be the first provider to give investors from France and the Netherlands access to our two cryptocurrency products on their home exchanges and thus to set a milestone for the asset class.”

“Bitcoin and Ethereum have firmly established themselves on the market as the two largest cryptocurrencies. Due to their low correlations to other asset classes, they provide an interesting opportunity to diversify one’s investment portfolio.”

“Since the maximum amount of bitcoins that can be in circulation is capped and the amount of newly-created bitcoins continues to decline, the cryptocurrency is often referred to as digital gold. Bitcoin’s impressive rally in recent years has made it an interesting investment alternative for many investors.”

VanEck’s other ventures

On May 8, reports revealed that VanEck submitted a filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This was to create an Ether (ETH)-based ETF. VanEck’s goal for this ETF was similar to their reasons for listing on the Euronext stock exchanges. Namely, to expose retail and institutional traders to ETH without directly investing.

The company had previously proposed a Bitcoin (BTC)-based ETF. Reports state that the SEC’s decision regarding that ETF was meant to be finalized on May 3, but was delayed its deadline until June. At time of writing, the SEC was yet to approve an ETF in the entire of North America.