VanEck Resurrects Bitcoin ETF Bid, But Don’t Hold Your Breath

The Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) and VanEck refiled their Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) application. But, there likely won’t be a Bitcoin ETF by the end of the year and possibly by the year’s end.

On January 31, as CCN reported, VanEck announced that it submitted its newly drafted Bitcoin ETF application to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The VanEck SolidX Bitcoin ETF proposed rule-change has been submitted by CBOE. Hard work by all teams involved. Public document: https://t.co/X25lOPjiFS pic.twitter.com/C9FP4adDE8 — Gabor Gurbacs (@gaborgurbacs) January 31, 2019





Why There Will be No Bitcoin ETF Until the Year’s End

In late January, due to the shutdown of the U.S. government and the lack of staff members at the SEC to continue discussions on the prospect of the approval of a Bitcoin ETF, VanEck officially withdrew its application.

