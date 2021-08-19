VanEck Submits Ethereum Futures ETF Application to the SEC

Rahul Nambiampurath
·1 min read

BeInCrypto –

Investment management firm VanEck has filed another ETF application with the U.S. SEC, this time for an Ethereum futures fund.

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has received another ETF application, adding to its growing list. This time, VanEck has filed a futures-based Ethereum ETF, called the Ethereum Strategy ETF. This follows a bitcoin futures prospect strategy that was submitted to the SEC.

VanEck is well known in the market for its bitcoin ETF applications. It has also applied for an Ethereum ETF, but all eyes are mostly on the bitcoin application. Of course, none have been approved so far, and the SEC has delayed its decision multiple times. Still, the firm manages to resolutely move forward with its plans.

