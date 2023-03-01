Vanessa Bryant Settles Helicopter Crash Photos Lawsuit for Nearly $29 Million USD

Vanessa Bryant has officially settled her remaining claim against the Los Angeles County for nearly $30 million USD. The Los Angeles County has agreed to pay $28.85 million USD to Vanessa and her daughters. The lawsuit came after employees of the county shared graphic photos from the 2020 helicopter crash that killed her husband, Kobe Bryant, and one of her daughters, Gianna Bryant.

In a statement, Luis Li, Bryant's lawyer said, "Today marks the successful culmination of Mrs. Bryant's courageous battle to hold accountable those who engaged in this grotesque conduct. She fought for her husband, her daughter, and all those in the community whose deceased family were treated with similar disrespect. We hope her victory at trial and this settlement will put an end to this practice." Back in August, the federal court awarded Vanessa and her daughter $15 million USD.

In a deposition of her lawsuit, Vanessa Bryant had told the Los Angeles County sheriff to "secure the area" to make sure no one has photographs of her husband and daughter. She testified, "I live in fear of my daughters being on social media and these popping up." Vanessa learned from a Los Angeles Times report that one of the sheriff's deputy was showing the photos around at a bar. The other families were also awarded a settlement with $15 million USD going to Chris Chester. Back in 2021, the other two families settled with the county for $1.25 million USD each.

The settlement proceeds are expected to go towards the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.

