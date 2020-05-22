Vanessa Bryant shared a first look at her late husband Kobe Bryant's upcoming novel, "Geese Are Never Swans," on Thursday.

In the book, out July 21, Vanessa Bryant said readers will get the chance to "meet his newest character Gus Bennett, an aspiring Olympic swimmer facing tough issues that he must overcome in order to win in the pool."

The novel was created by the late basketball icon and written by Eva Clark. Vanessa Bryant described it as "one of my favorite novels created by my husband."

MORE: Vanessa Bryant reveals she found a card Kobe wrote for her before his death

She said the story "perfectly highlights the healing nature that lies within sports."

Kobe Bryant is also responsible for creating "The Wizenard" book series. The latest installment, "The Wizenard Series: Season One," which Bryant created with author Wesley King, came out in March 2020 and became a New York Times bestseller.

Vanessa Bryant shared a note to express how proud she is of Kobe.

"5 championships 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆. 5 NYT bestsellers 📖📖📖📖📖. The Mamba strikes again," she wrote in the caption of her post. "My husband @kobebryant would have been so proud to see his work continuing on with The #Wizenard Series: Season One."

"Thank you for supporting his legacy!!!!" she added.

Vanessa Bryant shares cover of Kobe's new book: 'One of my favorite novels created by my husband' originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com