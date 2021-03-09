Vanessa Bryant wins case to obtain names of officers who took photos of Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lauren Frias
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
kobe bryant vanessa bryant.JPG
REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

  • Vanessa Bryant can obtain names of officers who allegedly photographed the Kobe Bryant crash site.

  • LASD attorneys said the officers' identities should be protected, citing fears of being hacked.

  • The judge rejected that assertion, citing the officers' claims that the photos no longer exist.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Vanessa Bryant, the widow of NBA icon Kobe Bryant, can obtain the names of four officers who allegedly took pictures of the helicopter crash that killed her husband, their 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others, a federal judge ruled Monday.

US District Judge John F. Walter on Monday rejected a bid by attorneys for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and LA County to keep the names of the four LASD deputies under wraps, saying that "hackers may attempt to seek out and gain access to the individual deputies' devices to locate any photographs and publish them."

Walter rejected that in his ruling, saying the defendants' concern of hackers is "totally inconsistent with their position that such photographs no longer exist."

"Although the Court recognizes that this case has been the subject of public scrutiny and media attention and that the Deputy Defendants are legitimately concerned that they will encounter vitriol and social media attacks, such concerns, by themselves, are not sufficient to outweigh the public's strong interest in access," Walter said in the ruling, a copy of which was also posted on Vanessa Bryant's Instagram account.

On January 26, 2020, the helicopter carrying nine people, including Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, crashed in Calabasas, California, roughly 30 miles northwest of Los Angeles. In September of last year, Vanessa Bryant sued the LASD, accusing the deputies who allegedly shared the photos of "negligence" and "intentional infliction of emotional distress and invasion of her right to privacy," the Los Angeles Times reported at the time.

"In reality, however, no fewer than eight sheriff's deputies were at the scene snapping cell-phone photos of the dead children, parents, and coaches," the lawsuit stated. "As the department would later admit, there was no investigative purpose for deputies to take pictures at the crash site. Rather, the deputies took photos for their own personal purposes."

Last month, Bryant's lawyers filed an amended complaint to her civil-rights lawsuit to publicly name the deputies who they claim shared the "unauthorized" photos of the helicopter crash.

The amended complaint revealed more details about Bryant's claim, citing an LASD internal affairs report showing one officer "took 25 to 100 photos at the scene," which "spread quickly by text and phone-sharing technology over the next 48 hours among deputies who showed them to others," according to an LA Times report.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Judge rules in favor of Vanessa Bryant in crash photos lawsuit

    A federal judge has ruled that Vanessa Bryant, can obtain the names of four Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies.

  • Here's Your First Look at Kobe Bryant's Daughter's Modeling Debut

    Celebrity kids tend to fall into two camps: they either want a life outside of the spotlight or they're looking to carve out a space for themselves in the entertainment industry, separate from their famous parents—after all, it's in their genes. While some children of stars become actors, athletes, or musicians, an increasing number of them are trying their hands at modeling. And the latest celebrity child to make their modeling debut is Vanessa Bryant and late basketball star Kobe Bryant's daughter, Natalia Bryant. This weekend, Natalia, who recently turned 18, shared images of her first photoshoot as a professional model on Instagram. Read on to get your first look at her modeling debut, and for more on celebrity children who are all grown up, Here's What Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Looks Like Now. Natalia Bryant shared a few photos from her first photoshoot. On Mar. 6, Natalia shared a behind-the-scenes look from her first photoshoot, tagging photographer and director Mason Poole, who has also worked with big names like Beyoncé and Lady Gaga.In the photoshoot, Natalia can be seen wearing neutral tans and beige tones with her hair straightened and slicked back. And in the other photos and videos she posted, Natalia is in a different outfit—a black slip dress with an animal print coat. "Had so much fun today," she captioned one photo. And for more celebrity children-turned-models, see how much Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Looks Just Like Her in New Ads. Vanessa Bryant said Kobe would have been "happy" about Natalia's career choice. It's clear that Vanessa Bryant is a proud mother, commenting on her daughter's modeling career by sharing a photo of Natalia on her own Instagram. "My baby (with makeup)," Vanessa wrote in her caption. "Daddy would be so happy that you're pursuing your modeling career now that you're 18. You're beautiful inside and out. Beautiful with makeup and without makeup. We love you." And for more on young stars, find out How Mary-Kate&Ashley Stopped Elizabeth Olsen From Being a Child Star. Natalia was signed by IMG Models in February. This is the first photoshoot Natalia has shared since signing with IMG Models in February, the modeling agency that counts major names such as Gigi Hadid and Brooke Shields as clients.IMG Models shared an Instagram photo of Natalia on Feb. 8, announcing that they were now representing the 18 year old. In the caption, they also included a quote from Natalia. "I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age. I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model. There is a lot to learn but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively," she said in her statement. And for more up-to-date celebrity news, sign up for our daily newsletter. Vanessa said she's "extremely proud" of how Natalia's handled the family's tragedy. The Bryant family faced a terrible tragedy last year when both Kobe and 13-year-old Gianna Bryant, one of Natalia's younger sisters, were killed in a helicopter crash in Jan. 2020. And now more than a year later, Vanessa has opened up about how Natalia has handled the loss. "I'm extremely proud of Natalia," Vanessa told People magazine earlier this month. "On top of her own grief, she has balanced her senior year of high school, applying to colleges, nurturing her sisters, and just recently signing her own modeling contract with IMG. She is a wonderful big sister and an incredible daughter." And for more on the Bryant family, Vanessa Bryant Shared a Moving Letter on the Anniversary of Gianna's Death.

  • Deputies accused of sharing Kobe Bryant crash photos can be named, judge rules

    Vanessa Bryant sued Los Angeles County and its sheriff’s department in September, accusing county employees of having “showed off” photos of her husband and teenage daughter's remains.

  • The Palace Responds to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Tell-All in a Very Brief Statement

    Buckingham Palace has responded to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's explosive tell-all with Oprah Winfrey. On Tuesday, two days after the interview aired on CBS, the palace released a statement on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II, which reads as follows: The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

  • Mother Of Murdered Man Describes The Last Time She Heard His Voice

    Micah Holsonbake went missing in March 2018. The 35-year-old’s partial remains were later found in a local river. His parents, Lance and Cheryl, say they feel guilty for not taking his claim that someone wanted to kill him more seriously. “I thought that there was some drug use and maybe some mental illness because it didn’t seem rational,” says Lance. Cheryl says the last time Micah called, he asked her to pay for a hotel room, and she hung up on him. “That was the last time I heard his voice,” she says, adding, “I think of that phone call every single day of my life.” How do Lance and Cheryl say living with the aftermath of Micah’s murder has affected their marriage? Tune in to Tuesday’s Dr. Phil to see more from part one of this two-part episode, “‘The Bakersfield 3’: The Gruesome Discoveries Two Years Later.” Check your local listing. WATCH: ‘Bakersfield 3’ Mom ‘In Shock And Disbelief’ After Learning Missing Daughter Is Charged With Murder If you have any information regarding the deaths of James Kulstad or Micah Holsonbake or the disappearance of Baylee Despot, please call Secret Witness at (661) 332-4040. TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: At your final breaking point?

  • CNN’s Jake Tapper rebuked on Twitter after claiming regulator probing Piers Morgan’s comments was ‘insanity’

    Broadcast regulator looking into comments Piers Morgan made about Meghan Markle’s struggles with mental health

  • Brazil justice annuls Lula's sentences, enabling 2022 run

    A Supreme Court justice on Monday annulled all convictions against former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, a ruling that potentially would allow him to run again for the presidency next year. Others saw the ruling, based on procedural grounds, as an attempt to preserve a vast but embattled corruption investigation that has led to numerous convictions of powerful businessmen and politicians but that has been accused of impropriety. The decision by Justice Luiz Edson Fachin drew no conclusions about the mammoth “Car Wash” investigation centered on state-run giant Petrobras, from which the da Silva probes emerged.

  • Boston Marathon bomber makes handwritten appeal to Merrick Garland for leniency

    Dzhokhar Tsarnaev claims federal government has caused him ‘emotional distress’ in jail

  • ACLU Editor Says She’s ‘Angry Chuck Grassley Survived COVID’

    A senior editor for the American Civil Liberties Union tweeted that she couldn’t watch Tuesday’s confirmation hearing for President Joe Biden’s nominee for associate attorney general because she “got too angry Chuck Grassley survived COVID.” In her tweet, which has since been deleted, Rebecca McCray said she tried to watch the confirmation hearing for Vanita Gupta, who would be the third-highest-ranking official in the Department of Justice if confirmed. But apparently McCray grew upset over comments by Grassley, the senior senator from Iowa, who said Gupta had “her work cut out for her showing us she can represent all Americans in the role she has been selected for.” .@ACLU editor @rebeccakmccray quickly deleted a tweet saying she was "angry" that Senator @ChuckGrassley survived COVID. pic.twitter.com/DiHFc7c8aq — Whitney Robertson (@whitneyleerob) March 9, 2021 Grassley said that some of Gupta’s career as a civil rights attorney has been admirable, but he said much of it has been driven by partisanship and “strident liberal advocacy.” “Her Twitter feed has painted Republicans with a broad brush, describing our national convention last year as three nights of quote, unquote racism, xenophobia and outrageous lies,” Grassley said. He also accused Gupta of launching Twitter attacks on some members of Congress and attacking the character of “many judicial nominees, most of whom are now sitting on the federal bench,” including Supreme Court justices Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh. “Judges have thick skins, but the fact is her name is going to be on hundreds, maybe thousands of briefs before those judges, whose character she frequently maligned,” Grassley said. In her tweet, McCray wrote “Tried to watch Vanita Gupta’s confirmation hearing but got too angry Chuck Grassley survived COVID.” McCray deleted the initial tweet, but then defended her anti-Grassley comments in a follow-up tweet, writing “Chuck Grassley and the Iowa GOP have thousands of Iowans’ blood on their hands and continue to govern with no regard for their constituents’ lives.” McCray did not respond to an email from National Review seeking comment on her tweet. Chuck Grassley and the Iowa GOP have thousands of Iowans' blood on their hands and continue to govern with no regard for their constituents' lives. I've tweeted about this before. But nice screenshot skills. https://t.co/SLMOz3sLFl — Rebecca McCray (@rebeccakmccray) March 9, 2021 The 87-year-old Grassley contracted COVID-19 in November, but he said in a statement that he “did not experience symptoms.” At the time, McCray wrote that she had “no thoughts & prayers” for Grassley “and his cronies.” But, she wrote, “I’ll miss his tweets.” Before rejoining the ACLU in 2018, McCray held several reporting and editing jobs, and was a freelance journalist, writing for leftwing outlets like Slate, Vice News, Rolling Stone and Think Progress. She previously had worked for the ACLU as a paralegal and legal assistant, and she attended college at the University of Iowa.

  • No appetite in New Zealand to review constitutional link to royal family, PM Ardern says

    New Zealand is unlikely to stop having Queen Elizabeth as its head of state anytime soon, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, in comments following Oprah Winfrey's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan. Ardern was asked by a reporter if the interview, and the picture painted of the royal family, had given her pause around New Zealand's constitutional ties with the royals. A former British colony, New Zealand retains Queen Elizabeth as its constitutional monarch and head of state.

  • English schools return, care homes allow visitors

    After months of remote learning, millions of English children and teenagers returned to school on Monday.The reopening of schools is the first step in a four-stage government plan to ease the lockdown while trying to prevent a new surge in infections.New safety measures for pupils include regular hand washing, staggered arrival times, and social bubbles.For secondary schools, the requirements are more onerous with teenagers being mass-tested for COVID and required to wear masks in the classroom.The near-consensus has been that getting children back into the classroom is essential for their mental health, education and life chances.Most pupils had missed out on more than three months of school in the spring and early summer of 2020, when Britain was under its first strict national lockdown.James Fisher is the Head of Harris Academy in Sutton, England:"I'm seeing a lot of thrilled children, really grateful to be back in school, really thrilled to be getting back on with their learning but we're prepared for any of the inconsistencies that might be thrown up in terms of their behaviour, but we're prepared for that as well."Things have also opened up for England's care home residents, who are now allowed one regular visitor.Nicky Clough was one of the first family members allowed back to the Alexander House home in Wimbledon, south London.She had not been able to visit her mother, 87-year-old Pam Harrison, at the home since March 2020.Aside from a couple of meetings when Harrison had been admitted to hospital, all of Clough's interactions with her mother have been through the ground floor window.Now, the only barrier to connection is the comprehensive protective gear Clough has to wear.For adults in England, the lockdown remains in force, with social contact severely restricted.People are under stay at home orders, most shops are closed, and cafes and restaurants are only able to offer takeaway or delivery.The remaining three steps of the government's plan to ease the lockdown are due to kick in, in April, May, and June, subject to a continued reduction of coronavirus infections.Since the start of the pandemic, Britain has recorded 124,500 deaths from COVID-19 - the fifth highest official death toll in the world and the worst in Europe.

  • Hockey stars support climate with Lake Baikal game

    A match, organised by the United Nations Environment Program and former NHL player Vyacheslav Fetisov, was attended by famous hockey players such as Alexey Kasatonov, Valery Kamensky, Alexander Yakushev, Andrey Kovalenko.The event was also attended by British Ambassador to Russia Deborah Bronnert who highlighted the need for international cooperation to overcome ecological problems.

  • Piers Morgan says he still doesn't believe Meghan Markle after leaving 'Good Morning Britain'

    Ofcom - the independent British broadcasting regulator - received more than 40,000 complaints about Piers Morgan's comments on Meghan Markle.

  • The $1.9 trillion stimulus bill gives monthly checks to parents, and it could dramatically change America's social safety net forever

    The stimulus includes a child tax credit for parents to get up to $3,600 per child. Some Democrats are starting to call it "Social Security for kids."

  • An Idaho man who 'thought the virus would disappear' after the election now has long COVID and will need oxygen for the rest of his life

    Paul Russell told the Idaho Statesman: "I was one of those jackasses who thought the virus would disappear the day after the election."

  • House prepares to send $1.9-trillion COVID-19 economic relief bill to Biden's desk

    Once the House votes, President Biden is expected to sign the bill by the end of the week.

  • There are a few arguably ethical ways to jump the COVID-19 vaccination line

    Unless you live in Alaska, there are rules for who is eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Not every state enforces those rules — see: Texas — but there's a general consensus that the elderly, frontline health care workers, and people with underlying health conditions should have first access to the limited doses of vaccine. Still, medical ethicists say there are a few kosher ways people can get vaccinated before they are deemed eligible. One way is by volunteering to help other people get vaccinated. "As states ramp up vaccination distribution in the fight against the coronavirus, volunteers are needed to do everything from direct traffic to check people in so vaccination sites run smoothly," The Associated Press reports. "In return for their work, they're often given a shot." "The volunteers we're talking about at registration centers are people who are part of the public health effort," Nancy Berlinger, a bioethicist at the Hastings Center, tells AP. "They are performing a crucial role," just like the paid vaccination workers who are inoculated without question. Besides, "there would be easier ways to game the system," she said, "if that was really your goal." The other ethically defensible way to jump the line is to bare your arm for COVID-19 shots that would otherwise be thrown away, often after people don't show up for their appointments. Hunting down a "leftover dose has become the stuff of pandemic lore," The New York Times reports, but a nonprofit startup called Dr. B is aiming to connect expiring doses with people who can drop everything to get vaccinated. "Despite some grumbling about younger, healthier people skipping the line by snapping up leftover doses, public health experts and many ethicists say the most important thing is that the vaccines don't go to waste," the Times reports. The goal is "to be intentional and to be equitable," Dr. Shikha Jain at the University of Chicago tells the Times, but if people are offered a last-minute vaccine shot, "that person should not say no because they want it to go to someone else." Line-jumping isn't great, but "overall, we are trying to achieve herd immunity and a shot in an arm is good for the entire community," an Austin Public Health spokesperson tells The Texas Tribune. Still, certain groups need the vaccine more, so maybe "instead of jumping the line, help a senior sign up for the vaccine." More stories from theweek.comHonduran president urged drug trafficker to 'shove' cocaine 'right up the noses of the gringos,' U.S. allegesThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyBeth Moore, popular Bible writer and evangelist, is 'no longer a Southern Baptist'

  • Simone Biles posts fun vacation pics with boyfriend: ‘My travel partner forever’

    The Olympian shared a series of photos of herself and Owens enjoying a getaway in Belize.

  • Meteor over Vermont exploded so "violently," it shook buildings

    The fireball released the energy equivalent of 440 pounds of TNT, rattling nearby buildings.

  • Taco Bell bringing back ‘iconic’ fan-favorite for a limited time. Here’s what to know

    Rewards members can try it early.