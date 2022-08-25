'All for you': Vanessa Bryant's emotional message to Kobe, Gianna Bryant after lawsuit win
A jury awarded Vanessa Bryant $16 million over photos taken at the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others.
A jury awarded Vanessa Bryant $16 million over photos taken at the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others.
Tennis star Novak Djokovic will miss the 2022 U.S. Open due to his vaccination status against COVID-19. Djokovic announced the news on Twitter (TWTR) on Thursday morning while saying he will “keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again.” The rule is one mandated by the federal government and not the U.S. Open itself or the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP).
While there isn't a reboot on the horizon for the classic teen drama The O.C. (at least, not yet), fans got a smaller—yet still amazing—surprise from the cast of the popular series. While visiting Charleston, South Carolina, actress Melinda Clarke, who played the antagonistic, troubled Julie ...
Vanessa Bryant, the widow of the late Kobe Bryant, has been awarded $16 million dollars after first responders shared pictures of her husband and daughter's deadly helicopter crash.
Kobe Bryant Day will include the unveiling of a mural in downtown L.A. and a special light show at Santa Monica Pier.
This was a funny moment between Bobby Witt Jr. and Vinnie Pasquantino from Wednesday night’s Royals game.
STORY: A federal U.S judge has temporally blocked part of Idaho’s near total ban on abortions.District Judge B. Lynn Winmill issued a preliminary injunction, citing a threat to pregnant women who may require emergency care. The ruling sides with the Biden administration and the U.S. department of Justice that the conservative state’s anti-abortion “trigger” law violates existing health law.The 1986 federal law, known as the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, ensures patients can receive emergency "stabilizing care”.It's a key legal challenge for abortion rights after Roe V. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court in June. Boston University Professor of Law and Health Law Nicole Huberfeld says the Idaho ruling protects physicians and patients.“If a physician has to perform an abortion because there's an emergency medical condition that requires it, EMTALA would prevent the Idaho law from kicking into effect and giving authority to the state to prosecute that physician."If the medical emergency is a rapidly developing cancer and that person must have treatment to live, then that's the medical emergency is treating the cancer and the pregnancy would have to be secondary to the treatment. Some people can be treated for different kind of medical conditions during their pregnancy perfectly safely without jeopardizing the pregnancy. So that's why I say it really depends on the circumstances. And this is why I believe the Biden administration is saying this is something that needs to stay in the hands of health care providers because they're the ones who will know whether something is, medically speaking, an emergency or not."The Idaho ruling comes one day after a judge in Texas ruled against the Biden administration on the same issue.The cases are two of the first lawsuits over the Democratic administration's attempts to ease abortion access.Appeals are expected in both cases.Legal experts believe that if the opposing rulings are upheld, the Supreme Court could feel pressured to wade back into the debate.
Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren suffered a Lisfranc injury in his right foot and will miss the 2022-23 NBA season, the team said.
"That fear of failure is often rooted in anxiety about how they will look to others. However, the great ones are driven not to win, but to exceed their own expectations," said the NBA icon
Jonathan Kuminga has Stephen A. Smith worried when it comes to the Warriors' chances of repeating as NBA champions.
Police say someone called 911 with a computer generated voice saying they were "upset about Mrs. Greene's political view on transgender youth rights."
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. economy contracted at a more moderate pace than initially thought in the second quarter as consumer spending blunted some of the drag from a slower pace of inventory accumulation, dispelling fears that a recession was underway. That was underscored by the report from the Commerce Department on Thursday, which also showed the economy growing steadily last quarter when measured from the income side. Gross domestic product shrank at a 0.6% annualized rate last quarter, the government said in its second estimate of GDP.
Jury ordered L.A. County to pay $31 million in the trial over graphic photos from Kobe Bryant helicopter crash site that sheriff's deputies and firefighters shared.
Journalist Brian Windhorst gives his opinion on how long it may take for the Lakers to pull off a big trade that will make them contenders.
News of Brittany Bell's pregnancy comes a month after Bre Tiesi gave birth to Nick Cannon's eighth child, a son named Legendary Love.
Julian Edelman shared a funny Randy Moss story.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday rejected clemency for a man facing execution this week for the 1997 hammer killing of a Choctaw man, despite a recommendation from the state’s Pardon and Parole Board that his life be spared. James Coddington was convicted and sentenced to die for the beating death of his friend and coworker, 73-year-old Albert Hale, inside Hale’s Choctaw home. Prosecutors say Coddington, who was 24 at the time, became enraged when Hale refused to give him money to buy cocaine.
Vanessa Bryant got her day in court and won.
Does Baker Mayfield have that dog in him? Panthers WR Shi Smith thinks he does.
Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman says he faced a cold dose of reality late in his career that ultimately convinced him to step away from the NFL.
Half the university’s golfers are from other countries, too. And things aren’t any better at Mizzou. | Opinion