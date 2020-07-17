Vanessa Guillen's killing at Fort Hood leaves family grieving, grasping for clues

HOUSTON — Gloria Guillen’s fingers clenched her Rosary as she painfully described one of her last memories of her daughter — the moment the proud mother learned Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen of Fort Hood was going to be a bride.

Sitting in her Houston home last week beside her youngest daughter, Lupe, who translated for the interview, Gloria Guillen said in Spanish that Vanessa had gleamed with excitement as she planned for a wedding in November of next year.

Now, the Guillen family is left planning for a funeral this July.

The remains of 20-year-old Spc. Vanessa Guillen were found near the Leon River in Bell County in late June, nearly three months after she was last heard from while working inside an armory room at Fort Hood.

Investigators believe a fellow soldier, Spc. Aaron David Robinson, beat Guillen to death with a hammer the morning of April 22. Authorities have accused Robinson’s 22-year-old girlfriend, Cecily Aguilar of Killeen, of helping Robinson dismember, burn and bury Guillen’s body about 20 miles away from the post.

Robinson fatally shot himself on July 1 when local authorities confronted him off post, Killeen police have said. Aguilar was charged in federal court with conspiracy to tamper with evidence.

But the Army’s account of how Guillen died remains riddled with holes that investigators refuse to clarify, said the family’s attorney Natalie Khawam. The attorney said she hoped publicizing such questions would push the Army to answer the family’s pleas for transparency.

“I know that this is not going to bring back my daughter,” Gloria said between tears. “But justice will be done in the name of Jesus and Holy Mary. Justice will be done.”

Army Criminal Investigation Command investigators sat down with the Guillen family the day of Robinson’s death and told them the 20-year-old soldier had killed Guillen because she had seen a photo of Aguilar on his phone, recognized her as a woman married to another Fort Hood soldier, and threatened to report his affair, according to Khawam.

Allegations of sexual harassment

The family does not accept the Army’s explanation for a motive.

“Immediately, Vanessa’s dad said, ‘That’s not something Vanessa would do,’” Khawam said. The Guillen sisters in unison agreed that the investigators’ explanation was wrong.

Gloria Guillen said she saw her daughter’s health progressively deteriorate over the months leading up to her disappearance, saying her normally muscular and vibrant daughter became thin and reserved. The mother said she begged her daughter to tell her what was wrong.

The Guillen family said Vanessa had told other soldiers at Fort Hood that she was being sexually harassed and eventually confided in her family, saying it was Robinson.

The Army has maintained that it has found no substantial evidence that Robinson was sexually harassing Guillen.

The American-Statesman and USA TODAY attempted over a two-week period to speak with investigators from the Army, the FBI and Killeen police to verify Khawam and the Guillen family’s accounts of what took place, but did not receive a response or were told “no comment.”

“Due to the ongoing legal proceedings by the United States attorney's office, Western District of Texas, it would be inappropriate for us to comment at this time,” said Christopher Grey, spokesman for the Army’s Criminal Investigation Command.

Daryl Fields, the spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office, also said he could not provide answers to the list of questions: “Thank you for your latest inquiry, but our office is not commenting on this investigation beyond the information provided in the federal criminal complaint.”

“She didn’t have to go to war to die, she had to die here at the hands of those wretches,” Gloria Guillen said. “She had told me since she was 10 years old that she was going to the Army, since she was 10 years old.”