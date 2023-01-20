Vanessa Hudgens Has One Word For Ex-Partner Austin Butler And His 'Elvis' Voice

Vanessa Hudgens isn’t holding back her thoughts on Austin Butler, whose voice is making people think he’s permanently stuck sounding like Elvis Presley.

Hudgens, who dated Butler for roughly nine years, commented on an Instagram post that made light of a recent comment by the “Elvis” star’s vocal coach that the actor’s voice is “genuine” and “not put on.”

“I don’t know how long that will last, or if it’s going to be there forever,” Irene Bartlett told ABC Gold Coast about the Golden Globe-winning actor’s Presley accent, per Page Six.

“Crying,” Hudgens wrote under the post, which includes memes about Butler’s voice.

Hudgens’ comment comes after fans pointed out that Butler’s voice still sounded akin to Presley’s during his appearance at the Golden Globe Awards earlier this month.

After his best actor win at the award show, Butler told reporters that he doesn’t think he still sounds like Presley.

“But I guess I must because I hear it a lot,” he said.

“I often liken it to when somebody lives in another country for a long time,” he continued. “I had three years where [Elvis] was my only focus in life, so I’m sure there’s just pieces of my DNA that will always be linked in that way.”

