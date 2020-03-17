Vanessa Hudgens apologizes for 'insensitive' remarks about coronavirus

Vanessa Hudgens has apologized for making "insensitive" comments on Monday about the coronavirus pandemic.

In an apology shared to social media, Hudgens, who previously seemed to minimize the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic, acknowledged that her words were "not at all appropriate for the situation our country and the world are in right now."

She went on to say that the experience has shown her "the significance my words have, now more than ever."

Hudgens, who has said she is self-isolating at home, has 38.4 million followers on Instagram.

"I'm sending safe wishes to everyone to stay safe and healthy during this crazy time," she concluded.

In an Instagram story on Monday, Hudgens, 31, reacted to the potential length of quarantine by calling it "a bunch of bulls--t."

"I’m sorry but, like, it’s a virus," the former “High School Musical” star said. "I get it, like, I respect it, but at the same time I’m like, even if everybody gets it, like yeah, people are going to die, which is terrible but like, inevitable?"

In another clip, posted Tuesday for St. Patrick’s Day, fans see her lamenting the fact that she isn’t able to celebrate the holiday "because lockdown."

Then, taking to Instagram Stories, Hudgens addressed the drama -- which saw her trending on social media -- by claiming it was all "taken out of context."

"Hey, guys. Yesterday I did an Instagram Live and I realized today that some of my comments are being taken out of context," she explained. "It’s a crazy time. It’s a crazy, crazy time, and I’m at home and in lockdown and that’s what I hope you guys are doing, too. In full quarantine and staying safe and sane."

"I don’t take this situation lightly by any means," the "Grease Live!" star added. "I am home, so stay inside, y’all."

Last week, Hudgens spoke out asking her followers to donate to organizations that are helping others during the COVID-19 outbreak -- like she did for Feeding America.

"It’s a crazy time out there in the world," she wrote alongside a photo of her donation receipt. "School closures, job disruptions, lack of paid sick leave and the coronavirus’ disproportionate impact on adults age 60 and older and low-income families are all contributing to the demands placed on food banks across the country."

