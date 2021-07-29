Vanessa Hudgens flaunts bikini bod while enjoying beach day during Italian getaway: 'Sun girl at it again'

Vanessa Hudgens showed off her tan, toned bikini bod on Instagram Thursday.

The 32-year-old actress posted three photos and a video of her time at Forte Village Resort in Italy.

The photos featured the "Spring Breakers" actress wearing a colorful printed bikini paired with a headscarf. Hudgens also shared a video of her and her mom floating around on a blow up turtle.

"Sun girl At it again," Hudgens captioned the post.

Hudgens has been into fitness over the past years. The "High School Musical" star popped into her friends' live virtual workouts during the coronavirus quarantine. However, before that Hudgens was into SoulCycle.

"Put me on a bike in a room with loud music, and I'm happy," she told Women's Health back in 2017. "It's like dancing without the stress of worrying if you look good."

Throughout the summer, the "Grease! Live" star has also been keeping in top shape by hiking various canyon trails, which she recently did wearing nothing but a swimsuit and combat boots .

"Adventure time," she captioned the album , adding in another post, "The hike = worth it for the hot springs."

