Vanessa Hudgens to reprise role in 'Bad Boys 4' with Will Smith, Martin Lawrence

[Source]

Vanessa Hudgens will be returning to the “Bad Boys” film franchise alongside Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

According to Deadline, Hudgens, 34, will reprise her role as weapons expert Kelly, who first made an appearance in 2020’s “Bad Boys for Life,” the third installment of the “Bad Boys” film franchise. In the movie, Kelly helps Mike (Smith) and Marcus (Lawrence) in their fight against a mother-and-son pair of drug lords in Miami.

Details about the plot of “Bad Boys 4” have not yet been disclosed, but Deadline stated that filming is expected begin in the coming months.

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who directed “Bad Boys for Life,” will be returning to helm the latest installment with a script written by Chris Bremner.

More from NextShark: 'He is our Betty White now': George Takei’s 2021 tweet on his marriage to a 'white dude' gets Reddit praise

Producers for "Bad Boys 4" include Smith, Lawrence and Jerry Bruckheimer, among others.

Hudgens, who is known for roles in franchises such as “High School Musical” and “The Princess Switch,” recently hosted the 95th Academy Awards pre-show alongside Lilly Singh and Ashley Graham.

More from NextShark: NIKI concert review: A nostalgic Friday night party with ‘NICOLE’

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Korean rapper Camo announces North American ‘Camo: Wifey Tour’

Marie Kondo says she's 'kind of given up' on cleaning her home after having 3 kids