Vango Mining Limited (ASX:VAN) insiders placed bullish bets worth AU$2.8m in the last 12 months

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in Vango Mining Limited (ASX:VAN) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Vango Mining

The Non-Executive Director Zhenzhu Zhang made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$2.0m worth of shares at a price of AU$0.065 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.039 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Vango Mining insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. Their average price was about AU$0.057. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Vango Mining Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Vango Mining insiders own 42% of the company, worth about AU$20m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Vango Mining Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Vango Mining shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Vango Mining insiders feel good about the company's future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Vango Mining (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

