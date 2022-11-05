Vanguard: 4 Things You Should Know About Bond ETFs

Eric Reed
·7 min read

In this bear market, investors are grasping at straws for stable securities that can deliver solid returns.

Though investors do tend to gravitate toward bonds in times of volatility, Vanguard is highlighting the attractiveness of Bond ETFs in particular.

A financial advisor can help you assess whether Bond ETFs are right for your financial strategy. Try matching with a financial advisor for free.

What Are Bond ETFs

Exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, are financial instruments that combine the blended assets of a mutual fund with the liquidity of an equity stock.

In a nutshell, ETFs are portfolio assets. This means that each fund holds a portfolio of underlying assets such as stocks, bonds, derivatives or real estate. The fund’s performance is based on the combined performance of its underlying assets. Each investor, in turn, receives a return based on their proportional ownership of the fund; own 1% of the fund’s shares, say, and you receive 1% of the fund’s returns.

While a firm can build ETFs out of any financial assets it chooses, most exchange-traded funds are structured around a target. They may focus on a specific industry, say, or a particular asset class. This is the case with fixed-income ETFs. These are exchange-traded funds built out of bonds. The goal of a fixed-income ETF is to generate consistent income from the interest payments made by the underlying bonds. The bonds generate interest payments, and the occasional capital gains when the fund sells them, and on a regular basis the fund issues those payments on a pro-rata basis to its shareholders.

This has become an increasingly popular way to invest, as the investment firm Vanguard recently noted. In the past five years investment in bond ETFs has more than doubled. As of June, 2022 firms held more than $1.2 trillion in these funds, and on a daily basis anywhere from $40 billion to $60 billion worth of trading occurs.

Given this high interest, the team at Vanguard recently published four pieces of advice for investors looking to get into this field.

1. Look for a firm that understands the bond market.

Bonds are, as Vanguard writes, an “opaque market.”

One of the biggest recent issues in financial markets has been the rise of individual, or “retail,” investors. Specifically, individual investors have been flocking to assets traditionally the domain of professionals and firms. The trouble here is that most people understand the financial markets through the lens of stocks. People generally understand what stocks are and how they work, from capped losses to centralized markets and real time pricing, and they instinctively expect other investments to work the same way.

So it’s important to understand that this isn’t the case. Bonds are their own asset class and they obey their own rules. As Vanguard writes, “[w]hereas equities are traded on public exchanges and have real-time transparency into intraday pricing, individual bonds trade over the counter and can lack pricing transparency… [T]he over-the-counter trading makes it challenging for bond dealers and asset managers to pin down the sourcing of bonds and determine their fair-value prices.”

This can make bond markets more technical and more challenging than stocks. It’s important to find an ETF issuer that understands this, and that has a real expertise when it comes to bonds.

2. Understand the difference between index replication and index sampling.

Both stock and bond ETFs are often built around an index, meaning an external benchmark that the fund will try to replicate. For example, you might invest in an S&P 500 index fund. In that case, the fund will be built to try and track the performance of the S&P 500. When it goes up 10%, ideally so will the fund, and so on.

With stocks, many funds do this by simply holding all of the assets in their underlying index. Taking the example above, an S&P 500 index fund ETF might simply hold every stock that makes up the S&P 500 itself. That way, by definition, the fund will track that index.

Bond ETFs relatively rarely do this because of expense and impracticality. Instead they use a practice called “sampling.” This means that the fund attempts to hold a representative mix of assets. Ideally the fund will hold investments that track its benchmark, leading to representative performance.

Before you invest, look at the history of your fund’s performance. How closely has it tracked its benchmark over time? Sampling can work well when a firm gets the asset mix right, but make sure they do get it right.

3. Stock and bond ETFs are assessed differently.

Every traded asset has what’s known as the bid-ask spread. This is the difference between the asset’s bid price (the price that buyers will pay) and its ask price (the price a seller will accept). The market price per share for an ETF, whether it’s built of stocks or bonds, is based on the midpoint between these two values.

At the close of each day, an ETF also has to calculate its net asset value, or NAV. This is the value of the fund’s total assets minus its liabilities. For example, a fund might collectively hold assets worth $200,000 and owe $50,000 on purchases that it made. In that case its net asset value would be $150,000. This is critical information because it tells shareholders how much value they own per-share.

Stock and bond ETFs calculate their net asset value differently. With a stock ETF, the net asset value is calculated based on the market prices of each underlying equity. As a result, the NAV is based on the midpoint of the bid and ask prices for its whole portfolio. But because the bond market is less centralized, it calculates its net asset value only using the bid prices for its underlying assets. Since bid prices are typically lower than ask prices, this means that bond ETFs tend to have lower net asset value and, as a result, the per-share value appears higher with a bond ETF than with a stock fund.

This can make it look like bond ETFs have an unusually large gap between their market price and their asset value. This is an artifact of how prices are calculated, not necessarily a reflection of true value. A good way to correct for this is to pay attention to the consistency of a fund’s per share net asset value, and how it compares with other bond-oriented ETFs.

4. Pay attention to the fund’s return structure.

A fixed-income ETF can generate two main forms of return. Most of your return will come from interest payments issued by the fund’s underlying bonds. Some of the return, however, can come from capital gains as the fund buys and sells these assets. That particularly will happen when funds sell bonds that are nearing maturity.

This isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but it can lead to tax disruption depending on how you’ve planned your own finances. Make sure you pay attention to how much a fund has generated in capital gains over the years. Is this a fund that trades actively, or is it one that tends to hold assets over longer periods of time? Does it have bonds with longer maturities or shorter-term instruments? This can tell you how much you can expect to generate in capital gains from your fund, which in turn can inform your tax planning.

The Bottom Line

Fixed-income ETFs are funds that are made up of bonds. These have exploded in popularity, and can be a great source of income investment, but it’s important to understand how they work.

Tips for Investing

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/Funtap, ©iStock.com/Torsten Asmus

The post Four Things Vanguard Wants You To Know About Bond ETFs appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

Recommended Stories

  • Growth and Financial: 2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume

    VONG and KBWD saw massive trading volumes in yesterday trading session.

  • Top Money Managers Cautiously Enjoy Recent Gains

    The markets bounced back in October, spurring surges in some of the best mutual funds and ETFs. What's coming next?

  • Why Most Financial Advisors Are Doing More Client Outreach

    Like most client-facing businesses, financial advisory firms tend to have a strong focus on marketing. Those promotional strategies often serve to both engage current clients and expand their business to bring on new clients. And with the end of the … Continue reading → The post Nearly 60% of Financial Advisors Are Doing More Client Outreach This Year – 2022 Study appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 2 Easy Ways to Get a Social Security Award Letter

    There are a number of stories which have dominated economic news in 2022 such as inflation, the emergence of a bear market and a possible recession. Arguably the most impactful news, though, has been one coming directly from the federal … Continue reading → The post Everything You Need to Know About Interest Rates But Were Too Afraid to Ask appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 7 Stocks for Beginners to Buy Now

    It’s never too early to begin investing. The earlier a person begins investing, the more time their money has to compound and the greater their returns are likely to be. Every reader has likely heard a similar sentiment. It’s difficult to paint a picture of the average stock investor. Statistics say that 39% of 18-29-year-olds own stocks. That is the lowest percentage of any age group. Nearly six in ten of Americans 65 and older own stocks. Their portfolios have an average value of $109,000 whil

  • Women portfolio managers are beating their male colleagues in 2022's market drawdown

    Investments managed by women during this year’s market rout have fared better than assets handled by their male counterparts in the industry.

  • Hunting for Undervalued, Overlooked Stocks? Analysts Suggest 2 Names to Buy

    Every investor knows that there’s a ‘trick’ to succeeding in the stock market. The first step toward a winning strategy is to find stocks that are priced low but still boast solid assets that bode well for future gains. In short, the key is finding stocks that are undervalued relative to their potential, and to buy in now while the shares, along with the broader markets, are down in the doldrums. Wall Street’s analysts are seeing plenty of, in their words, undervalued stocks that are primed for

  • Albertsons won’t pay $4 billion in dividends on Monday after all. What just happened

    Albertsons will now have to wait to make its $4 billion payment to shareholders, which was initially scheduled for Nov. 7.

  • These 2 Lithium Stocks Could Blast Higher by Over 40%, Says Analyst

    Our modern world has a voracious appetite for metals, and smart investors can leverage that for profits. The list of metals is extensive, and ranges from lesser-known rare elements such as scandium, yttrium, and gadolinium to the vital component of every battery in every digital device, lithium. Lithium has been growing in value as laptops, ipads, and smartphones, with lithium-ion batteries, have proliferated, but in recent years the expansion of electric vehicles – and their far larger battery

  • These 2 Stocks May Be Reaching a Bottom; Insiders Are Buying the Dip

    One thing investors are not lacking for after 2022’s market rout: beaten-down stocks going for cheap compared to levels seen at the start of the year. The problem is how can investors sift through the stock debris to pick out the names which will dust themselves down and push ahead again? As with anything, there are multiple ways to run a stock through the litmus test, but one tried-and-true method is to watch out for the moves the insiders make. These corporate officers know the inner workings

  • Here's where to get the best high-yield savings accounts

    The average yields on online savings accounts and one- and five-year certificates of deposit surpassing their 2019 peaks,

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy these 3 stocks — including two with over 60% upside

    Wow, it’s been a week in the stock market hasn’t it? Thursday marked the fourth session in a row of daily losses, with that particular hit coming after the Fed instituted its fourth consecutive 75-basis point rate hike. That hike, however, was expected; what really roiled the markets was Fed chair Powell’s indications that the central bank will not be cutting back, or even slowing down, on the rate hikes anytime soon. Inflation is currently running at 8.2% annualized, and the core CPI is up to 6

  • This Dividend King Is Getting Hammered. Time to Buy?

    Inflation and recession worries have investors concerned about this stalwart, meaning this could be a buying opportunity.

  • Lincoln Financial loses a third of its stock value in one day after $2.6B loss

    “A catastrophe (and not the natural kind),” Wells Fargo Securities analysts wrote in a note to clients describing Lincoln Financial’s earnings report.

  • Fed Rate Hikes Spawn 5% Yields for Safe Bonds

    Bonds are now attractive for those looking to strengthen the fixed-income portion of their portfolios.

  • ‘Disregard for the livelihoods of millions’: Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders slammed the Fed's hawkish stance — Powell responded with another 0.75% hike. Here are 3 ideas for shockproofing

    More hikes are likely coming. Can your portfolio handle it?

  • Warren Buffett's $19 Billion Mistake Can Be Your Historic Opportunity

    The biggest blunder of the Oracle of Omaha's investing career could be a generational buying opportunity for investors.

  • 5 Undervalued Tech Stocks With Dividends to Buy Now to Retire Rich

    When investors think of tech stocks, they don’t often think of dividends. And dividend investors don’t often think about tech stocks. However, there are undervalued tech stocks with dividends that are worth focusing on. In fact, there are a handful of tech stocks with low valuations and attractive dividends. Of course, not all tech stocks with nice dividends are worth buying, but a handful of them certainly are. As investors continue to fish for a low in the stock market, many of these stocks ar

  • 3 Dividend Kings Crushing the S&P 500 in 2022

    Companies in the Dividend King club carry well-established and successful business operations, clearly displayed by their commendable commitment to shareholders over decades of increased dividend payouts.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought in November

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 7% to 8.1%, are perfectly positioned to line investors' pockets.